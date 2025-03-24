Experience the Power of Action at the COMPSSA 2025 Women’s Conference 2.0

There are 274 universities in Nigeria, yet since 1962, women have accounted for less than 10% of vice-chancellors.

These were some of the powerful words spoken by Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, as she addressed a hall full of aspiring young women. Her message was clear: change is overdue, and women must take bold steps toward leadership and impact.

It was the second edition of the COMPSSA Women’s Conference in commemoration of the International Women’s Day Celebration, held on March 15, 2025. A vibrant and empowering event that brought together women from diverse fields to celebrate strength, leadership, and progress.

The event took place at the Old Great Hall, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba. The venue was adorned in purple, symbolizing unity and purpose.

Near the student entrance, a beautifully decorated table invited attendees to write affirmations on sticky notes, creating an inspiring display for young women. The initiative was met with enthusiasm as participants eagerly shared heartfelt words of encouragement.

A moving moment was the tribute to Oriyomi Tomisin, a beloved student who had gone too soon. Her life was eulogized in a video montage on the projector, moving the crowd to solemn reflection.

The event opened with a keynote speech by Dr Pamela Ajayi, an esteemed alumna, who emphasized boldness, self-discovery, and balance in the “Wheel of Life.”

She urged young women to be unapologetic in their ambitions and consistent in their efforts. A defining moment of her speech was when she highlighted that leadership requires both authority and empathy.

The conference featured two-panel sessions with accomplished women in groundbreaking roles. Dr Oluwatoni Adeyemi stressed the power of mentorship and professional networks, while Chinyere Okorocha reinforced integrity as a guiding principle.

Dr Ime Okon’s words, “Other women haven’t stopped, why should you?” deeply resonated with attendees, inspiring them to push forward despite obstacles.

Her acronyms for “FAIL” (First Attempt In Learning) and “NO” (Next Opportunity) were met with applause, encouraging women to view setbacks as stepping stones.

Panelists also shared heartfelt letters to their future selves, reinforcing messages of perseverance, ambition, and gratitude:

To my future self, I hope you are still dreaming and moving forward. Celebrate your achievements, laugh loudly, and live fearlessly. Every chapter of your life is worth remembering. The best is still ahead. — Dr Chinyere Okorocha Oluwatoni, you have tried. Now is the time to embrace the soft life; rest, love harder, and enjoy life. You can still achieve more, but stay in touch with younger generations to remain relevant. — Dr Oluwatoni Adeyemi Have an attitude of gratitude. Maintain high standards without compromising integrity. Inspire younger women and celebrate their successes. If they don’t give us a chair, we’ll bring our own! — Dr. Ime Okon

The second panel session focused on healthcare innovation, with women at the forefront of digital transformation and patient care. Speakers included Pharm. Abimbola Adebakin, Abiola Hakeemat Etti-Ayilara, and Adeola Ayoola are all distinguished professionals in their fields. When asked how they managed stress, Pharm. Adebakin shared that she taught herself to ride a bicycle, an achievement that symbolized personal growth and self-care.

The discussion also covered the pursuit of excellence in academics and careers, with panellists emphasizing resilience and the importance of not letting failures define one’s journey. A heartwarming moment came when they commended the COMPSSA executives for their eloquence and meticulous event planning, which deeply moved the audience.

The event also featured special performances that blended entertainment with inspiration. A spoken word poetry performance on self-discovery, ambition, and resilience captivated the audience, with one phrase “Every Adam needs an Ada Nwanyi to survive” eliciting resounding cheers. The COMPSSA Music Community delivered a stunning musical performance, filling the hall with harmony and emotion.

Prof. Ogunsola’s speech left a lasting impact, challenging attendees to push for change:

Every woman in leadership feels fear, but she acts anyway. Start, and don’t stop. Accelerate. Invest in yourself. Become an expert. Let your work speak for you. If we want to accelerate change, we must start moving because as we move, we inspire.

Her speech also paid tribute to historical female leaders like Queen Amina of Zaria, urging women to embrace courage, self-awareness, and accountability.

An emotional highlight of the event was the tribute to ‘Mama Balo,’ a dedicated hostel cleaner, honouring her years of service. It was a tear-jerking moment of appreciation, not just for her but for all the women who tirelessly contributed behind the scenes.

The celebration concluded with games, cake-cutting, and reflections on the key message: Women must take initiative, support one another, and accelerate change. More than just an event, this conference was a call to action, urging women to lead and uplift each other.

This conference has set a precedent for honouring women, demonstrating the level of engagement and empowerment that should be the standard within the College of Medicine, and the team hopes this continues for many years to come. Special appreciation to the organizing committee for their exceptional efforts in making the conference a success.

