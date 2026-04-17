Dr Omolola Salako Launches ‘The GIFTS of Survivorship’ to Redefine Cancer Survivorship

Leading oncologist and healthcare innovator, Dr Omolola Salako, has officially unveiled her highly anticipated book, The GIFTS of Survivorship: You Are Bigger Than Cancer, a reflective and practical guide designed to help cancer patients, survivors and family caregivers navigate their journeys with strength, clarity, and hope.

The event, held in Lagos, brought together policymakers, healthcare leaders, development partners, and cancer advocates, all aligned in a shared commitment to reshaping the conversation around cancer survivorship. Among the distinguished attendees were the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Claudina Sanwo-Olu, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sweden,Hon. Lola Akande, and other prominent figures in the medical and public sectors.

In her remarks, Dr Salako, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sebeccly Cancer Care, Oncopadi Technologies, and Pearl Oncology Specialist Hospital, described the book as a culmination of two decades of clinical experience, patient interaction, and personal reflection.

The book’s vision is to empower individuals to transcend the trauma of cancer, transforming a diagnosis into a catalyst for purpose and existential clarity.



She highlighted that the book’s mission is to illuminate the dark path of cancer by ensuring millions read our message of hope for free, give back through purpose-driven action, and belong to a community where no one walks alone. Together, we help survivors transcend their diagnosis and embrace their highest existential potential.

She explained that The GIFTS of Survivorship: You Are Bigger Than Cancer introduces a structured five-part, ten-pillar framework covering spirituality, knowledge, support systems, treatment navigation, and inner peace. According to her, the goal is to equip readers not only to build their cancer IQ and survive but to rediscover purpose and joy beyond it. She maintained:

“This book was born from the real stories and experiences of real people. It is a reminder that even in the most difficult moments, there is strength, there is hope, and there is life beyond cancer.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile, the Special Guest of Honour, highlighted the organizations long-standing support for Dr Salako’s charitable work through Sebeccly Cancer Care. She noted that the foundation’s sustained partnership over the years is rooted in a shared vision to improve cancer care access and patient outcomes across Nigeria. She stated:

“For us at ACT Foundation, we are proud to support the tireless work of Sebeccly Cancer Care in ensuring that survivors are not only treated, but also truly seen and heard. Survivors are not defined by what has happened to them, but by who they become. This is why we must continue to champion and invest in comprehensive cancer care.”

At the heart of the event were powerful testimonies from cancer survivors who have worked closely with Dr Salako. Their stories, marked by courage and transformation, brought to life the core message of the book — that cancer, while life-altering, does not define the individual. One of the most moving moments of the afternoon was hearing from two incredible survivors who read the pages that resonated most with their journeys.

Oluwaseunfunmi, our first reader, shared a beautiful “full-circle” story. She first encountered the GIFTS framework in 2017 while being counselled by Dr Salako. Seeing those same principles now bound in a book to help others was proof to never give up. Our second reader, Oluwatosin, a colon cancer survivor, moved the room with his powerful story of overcoming adversity. Having walked the difficult path himself, he shared why this book is an essential companion for anyone impacted by cancer. His message was clear: If cancer has touched your life, you need these strategies to navigate the way forward.

Survivorship is a shared journey, and these readings reminded us all why this mission matters. The Chief Launcher of the book, Dr Kola Adesina, who also serves as Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group and Board Chairman of Pearl Oncology Specialist Hospital, ably represented by Dr. Adebayo, commended Dr Salako’s unwavering commitment to transforming cancer care. He described the book as a timely resource that bridges medical science with empathy and lived experience. He noted:

“What Dr Salako has done with this book is to bridge science and humanity. It reinforces the urgent need for awareness, early screening, and a healthcare system that truly puts people at the centre of care.”

The event featured a plethora of goodwill messages from several dignitaries including Hon. Lola Akande, Ambassador to Sweden, Dr Iziaqa Salako, the Honourable Minister of State and Social Welfare, represented by Prof Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo, the Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital; Prof Ademola Oremosu, The Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos,The President of the Association of Radiation and Clinical Oncologists of Nigeria, Prof Abubakar Bello; Prof Kehinde Okunade; Dr Ayo Fred-Omojole; Yewande Ojengede; Retired Justice Olaide and Elder statesman and Author’s Father Dr Fred Omojole, while the CEO, Hadiel Health, Dr Babatunde Salako, Dr. Ime Okon, President of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, and Dr. Yemi Elesha Daodu, CEO Cerba Lancet, and other prominent figures in the medical and public sectors, delivered goodwill messages.

Through its blend of evidence-based guidance, spiritual insight, and real-life stories, The GIFTS of Survivorship offers readers practical tools to manage treatment, navigate financial realities, strengthen family bonds, and cultivate inner peace. Give the gift of hope and resilience.

Help a patient, survivor, or family member navigate their journey with the 10-Pillar Framework found in “The GIFTS of Survivorship: You are Bigger than Cancer.” Now available on Amazon, Selar, Pearl Oncology Specialist Hospital, Lekki. Secure your copies here.

As conversations around cancer care continue to evolve in Nigeria, Dr Salako’s latest work stands as both a practical guide and a timely call to action, reminding patients, caregivers, and society at large that survivorship is not merely about staying alive, but about living well and with purpose. This message is further reinforced by her recent recognition as one of the 100 Most Influential CEOs in Oncology in 2025, a milestone that sets her apart as the only Nigerian on the global list.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The GIFTS of Survivorship