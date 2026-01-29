Connect with us

Awake Campaign: Cervical Cancer Awareness Summit

Gambero Rosso Makes Historic Nigeria Debut With Top Italian Wines Roadshow In Lagos

Ruth Kadiri, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Mpoomy Ledwaba, Salem King And More To Lead Woof Studios' Virtual Creator Masterclass

Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Appoints Advisory Board To Drive Next Phase of Growth And Impact

Àjose: The Stories That Bind Us Brings Film, Medicine And Culture Into Conversation On Women's Health

Yeloto African Children Foundation Presents Scholarships at Mayflower School's 70th Founders' Day

Tasty Tom X De Rica Conclude Millionaire Splash Promo, Awarding 18 Millionaires

NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament 2026: A Celebration Of Sporting Excellence, Heritage And Global Polo Culture

Bond With Me 007 Concludes A Decade-Long Journey With A Tale Of Two Continents: Lagos And Maryland

Mary Olushoga Set to Anchor the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria Event

The AWAKE Campaign, in partnership with Sebeccly Cancer Care, has launched a film-driven cervical cancer awareness movement focused on promoting prevention in Nigeria. Through the power of storytelling and on-ground outreach, AWAKE aims to educate millions of Nigerians while providing access to screenings and HPV vaccinations, particularly for women in underserved communities.

At the heart of this campaign is the AWAKE documentary; a cervical cancer awareness film that features survivor stories, insights from medical experts and advocates, and a compelling call for urgent action. The film serves as both an educational tool and a catalyst for conversation and change.

Cervical cancer remains a major public health concern in Nigeria, with thousands of women losing their lives due to late detection and limited access to care. The AWAKE Campaign is intentionally bridging the gap between awareness and action by promoting early screening, vaccination, and informed health decisions.

Building on this mission, AWAKE will host a Cervical Cancer Awareness Summit on February 21st, 2026, convening stakeholders across health, policy, advocacy, and the creative sector for solution-driven dialogue and implementable change. The summit will premiere the AWAKE documentary and serve as a platform for partnerships and resource mobilization to expand long-term impact.

Beyond the summit, the campaign continues it’s work through community outreach programmes, education through film, and digital engagement, while facilitating access to screenings and vaccinations.

Organizations, healthcare institutions, corporate bodies, and development partners passionate about women’s health and cancer prevention are encouraged to engage with the AWAKE Campaign ahead of the February summit.
AWAKE is a call to protect every Nigerian woman’s life because no one should die from a cancer that can be prevented. Now is the time to be AWAKE.

Documentary Teaser

Website
Instagram: @iamawakeng @sebecclycancersupport
TikTok: @iamawakeng

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Awake Campaign

