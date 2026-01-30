Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Threat, Why We Must Act Now

Cervical cancer remains one of the most devastating yet preventable forms of cancer affecting women in Nigeria and around the world. According to the World Health Organisation, cervical cancer claims the

lives of over 300,000 women annually, with the majority of deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries where screening and vaccination rates are low. In Nigeria, the burden is particularly heavy:

thousands of women are diagnosed each year, and many lose their lives simply because the disease was not detected early enough.



This tragedy persists despite the fact that cervical cancer is largely preventable. The primary cause is persistent infection with high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV) which can often be halted through

vaccination, early detection via screening, and timely treatment. Yet misinformation, limited access to healthcare, and cultural stigma continue to hinder progress.



Why We Started the #SMEARIT Challenge



In response to this urgent public health crisis, the EMAC Cervical Cancer Foundation and Exquisite Magazine launched the #SMEARIT Challenge, a bold public awareness initiative designed to spark

conversation and action. The idea is simple: smear your lipstick on your face, share a photo or video on social media with the hashtag #SMEARIT, and challenge others to do the same. This act, while symbolic, serves a powerful purpose drawing attention to a disease that often lurks in silence until it is too late.

The #SMEARIT Challenge runs from January 26 to February 4, culminating on World Cancer Day, and aims to shift the narrative around cervical cancer from fear to empowerment. We want women and men to talk about prevention, to encourage screening and vaccination, and most importantly, to save lives through early detection says Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder of the EMAC Foundation and Exquisite Magazine.



Why Early Detection Matters



Cervical cancer progresses slowly, often without symptoms in its early stages. When detected early through screening methods such as Pap smears or HPV testing or Visual Inspection using Acetic Acid (VIA), pre-cancerous changes can be treated before they develop into cancer.

Early-stage cervical cancer also responds much better to treatment, leading to significantly improved survival rates. Simply put, the earlier it is found, the easier it is to treat. Yet, many women do not get screened due to fear, misconceptions, or a lack of awareness. This is where awareness campaigns like #SMEARIT play a critical role, by normalising conversations around women’s health and encouraging proactive care.



Including Men in the Conversation



Cervical cancer is often misunderstood as an issue that only affects women, but its impact resonates through families and communities. Men play a crucial role as partners, fathers, brothers, and advocates. When men participate in conversations about prevention and support the women in their lives to get screened and vaccinated, we all move closer to a world free of preventable cancer.

How You Can Participate



Joining the #SMEARIT Challenge is easy:

Smear your lipstick on your face (Men: hold a #SMEARIT sign). Take a photo or video. Post it on social media with the hashtag #SMEARIT. Tag @emac_cervicalcancerfoundation and challenge others. Visit

www.smearitafrica.com to find screening and vaccination centers near you.



This simple act of visibility can lead someone to life-saving screening and early treatment.



Addressing Myths and Facts



There are many myths surrounding cervical cancer: that it only happens to women who are promiscuous, that it is always fatal, or that screening is painful. These are untrue and dangerous misconceptions. Cervical cancer does not discriminate, it can affect any woman. Screening is a

preventative tool, not a painful ordeal, and early intervention can dramatically improve outcomes.



As we mark Cervical Cancer Awareness Month (January), let us unite in action, not fear. Smear your lipstick. Start a conversation. Save a life.



Join the #SMEARIT Challenge, because awareness leads to screening, and screening saves lives.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for SMEARIT Challenge