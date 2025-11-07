Men, Get Vaccinated! Sydney Ihionu Talks “When Love Returns,” HPV & Why Awareness Matters

Have you watched “When Love Returns” on YouTube? Beyond the couple who captured our hearts with their rekindled love, the film carries a message that goes deeper than romance, it shines a light on an important health issue: HPV and cervical cancer. Produced by Omoni Oboli, the movie reminds us that love stories can also be powerful tools for raising awareness.

One of the actors bringing this story to life, Sydney Ihionu, found his experience on set both fun and enlightening. While preparing for his role, he realised just how little he knew about HPV. Like many, he initially believed it was only a female-related issue and that men couldn’t get it. But as he researched the virus and its link to cervical cancer while getting into character, his perspective changed. Sydney came to understand that HPV affects everyone and that men play an important role in prevention.

This newfound awareness has inspired Sydney to encourage everyone to take action. He urges people to get the HPV vaccine and to educate themselves about the virus, just as he did while preparing for the film.

The message is clear and urgent: men, get vaccinated. Ladies, don’t forget your Pap smears. And if you have a 9-year-old daughter or niece, make sure she’s protected too. Prevention starts with awareness, and the time to act is now.

Watch below