Big Soso & Isabella Georgewill Get Real About HPV, Screenings & Women’s Health

Big Soso and Isabella Georgewill are having the kind of chat we all need to hear, fun, honest, and all about HPV and cervical cancer. The Big Brother Naija Season 10 stars stopped by for a lighthearted yet eye-opening conversation that turned what could’ve been a serious health talk into something warm and refreshingly real.

For Isabella, the topic hit close to home — she had her HPV vaccine when she was much younger, thanks to her parents, and she’s always known the importance of awareness and early protection. Big Soso, on the other hand, admitted this was her first real introduction to HPV and its connection to cervical cancer. By the end of their chat, she was already planning to schedule her screening.

Between laughter and honest questions, the two friends unpacked what many still don’t talk about openly: how common HPV actually is, how it spreads, and how something as simple as a vaccine or regular screening can save lives.

Their conversation reminded us that awareness doesn’t always have to be heavy, sometimes it starts with two women talking, learning, and encouraging each other to take charge of their health.

Have you booked your screening yet?