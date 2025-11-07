Connect with us

BN TV Health

Big Soso & Isabella Georgewill Get Real About HPV, Screenings & Women’s Health

BN TV Health Scoop

Men, Get Vaccinated! Sydney Ihionu Talks “When Love Returns,” HPV & Why Awareness Matters

BN TV Living Movies & TV

“Film Has My Heart": Sunshine Rosman Talks Her Purpose on Amanda Dara’s Open Up Podcast

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML & Pheelz Are Just Two Friends Having Fun and Thanking God in "Gozi"

BN TV Health

“Ladies, Do Your Pap Smear!” — Dr. Tewa Onasanya Talks HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention

BN TV Health

Dr Omolola Salako Breaks Down What Every Woman Should Know About HPV & Cervical Cancer

BN TV Cuisine

Juicy, Tender & Oh-So-Good! Kikifoodies’ Perfect Steak Recipe Is a Must-Try

BN TV Scoop

Morgan Freeman’s Spirit Tunnel Moment Reminds Us Why We’ll Always Love Him

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Burna Boy’s Spirit Tunnel Entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Was a True Nigerian Welcome

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Gbemi & Toolz Talk Parenthood with Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman on “OffAir”

BN TV

Big Soso & Isabella Georgewill Get Real About HPV, Screenings & Women’s Health

Big Soso and Isabella Georgewill keep it real and relatable as they chat about HPV and cervical cancer.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Soso and Isabella Georgewill are having the kind of chat we all need to hear, fun, honest, and all about HPV and cervical cancer. The Big Brother Naija Season 10 stars stopped by for a lighthearted yet eye-opening conversation that turned what could’ve been a serious health talk into something warm and refreshingly real.

For Isabella, the topic hit close to home — she had her HPV vaccine when she was much younger, thanks to her parents, and she’s always known the importance of awareness and early protection. Big Soso, on the other hand, admitted this was her first real introduction to HPV and its connection to cervical cancer. By the end of their chat, she was already planning to schedule her screening.

Between laughter and honest questions, the two friends unpacked what many still don’t talk about openly: how common HPV actually is, how it spreads, and how something as simple as a vaccine or regular screening can save lives.

Their conversation reminded us that awareness doesn’t always have to be heavy, sometimes it starts with two women talking, learning, and encouraging each other to take charge of their health.

Have you booked your screening yet?

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php