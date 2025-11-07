Connect with us

The Second Episode of MENtality With Ebuka is Live | Watch!

Big Soso & Isabella Georgewill Get Real About HPV, Screenings & Women's Health

Men, Get Vaccinated! Sydney Ihionu Talks "When Love Returns," HPV & Why Awareness Matters

"Film Has My Heart": Sunshine Rosman Talks Her Purpose on Amanda Dara's Open Up Podcast

Fireboy DML & Pheelz Are Just Two Friends Having Fun and Thanking God in "Gozi"

"Ladies, Do Your Pap Smear!" — Dr. Tewa Onasanya Talks HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention

Dr Omolola Salako Breaks Down What Every Woman Should Know About HPV & Cervical Cancer

Juicy, Tender & Oh-So-Good! Kikifoodies' Perfect Steak Recipe Is a Must-Try

Morgan Freeman's Spirit Tunnel Moment Reminds Us Why We'll Always Love Him

Burna Boy's Spirit Tunnel Entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Was a True Nigerian Welcome

16 minutes ago

After the first episode of the MENtality With Ebuka was critically acclaimed, the second episode is live!

In the first episode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Banky W, Seun Kuti and Noble Igwe discuss how the mentality of making money, ingrained into men, influences how men see themselves in society and the pressure they feel. Did you miss the episode? You can catch up here.

The host, Ebuka and co-host, Banky W, are joined by Bovi Ugboma and Dotun in the second episode of the podcast to discuss men’s mentality aro

und relationships. Topics around relationships always gain much-expected attention on social media. And since it is an important topic for men too, it is properly explored in this latest episode.

Watch below:

Look out for the next episode next Friday!

