The Second Episode of MENtality With Ebuka is Live | Watch!

After the first episode of the MENtality With Ebuka was critically acclaimed, the second episode is live!

In the first episode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Banky W, Seun Kuti and Noble Igwe discuss how the mentality of making money, ingrained into men, influences how men see themselves in society and the pressure they feel. Did you miss the episode? You can catch up here.

The host, Ebuka and co-host, Banky W, are joined by Bovi Ugboma and Dotun in the second episode of the podcast to discuss men’s mentality aro

und relationships. Topics around relationships always gain much-expected attention on social media. And since it is an important topic for men too, it is properly explored in this latest episode.

Watch below:

Look out for the next episode next Friday!