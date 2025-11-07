What Drives The Relationship Between Men and Money? | Watch MENtality Episode One

As the world evolves, the values of humans continue to change with it. From technology, education, to social expectations, humans’ interests continue to change and expand. There are now thousands of exposures and knowledge available at the fingertips. These evolutions and exposures are what now shed more light on some discussions, and also open up a conversation that has probably not been previously had. One of the values of humans, on a societal level, that is not often discussed is the expectations and responsibilities of men and women to self and to others. The evolution of the world has allowed us to question certain stereotypes and also allowed us to establish new human values. Some of the stereotypes include issues concerning men. For instance, in 2025, should the man still be the breadwinner?

In every dictionary, a breadwinner is a person who earns the money that supports their family. It is the person whose pay or money is the primary source of income of a household. Stereotypically, in Nigeria and Africa extensively, at the first mention of breadwinner, what comes to the mind of many is the image of a man. This is because, traditionally, in many households, men used to be the sole providers of the household. In the process of semantic reduction, breadwinner becomes masculine, when, in every definition there is, the word doesn’t only attach to men.

However, whether or not it’s attached to a gender, who should be the breadwinner of a household? Should the man still be the breadwinner? What does this expectation do to men? Does it influence how they strive for money? In many households, men are often advised to man up since childhood. They are often told that they are the breadwinner of the household, therefore must strive very hard to earn more money to take care of the family.

In the first episode of MENtality with Ebuka podcast, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the podcast, and Banky W, the co-host, were joined by Seun Kuti and Noble Igwe to discuss how this mentality, ingrained into men, influences how men see themselves in society and the pressure they feel.

The episode kicks off with Ebuka breaking the ice by asking what exactly the relationship is between men and money. Do men strive to make money to take care of themselves, or to earn a certain respect and status or to take care of their families? Where does the pressure that most people feel today come from? Is it from society, family, religion, relationships or internally?

Since all the men in the first episode are men, they also explored how money controls the dynamics of a marriage. For instance, Ebuka asked if the guests would be comfortable with their wives earning more than they did. If it were, how would you respond? Would you be comfortable with your wife earning more than you do?

