Akosua Dentaa Amoateng on What Inspired Her to Found GUBA Awards and What Success Means to Her Now

Only a few people embody the spirit of the African diaspora like Akosua Dentaa Amoateng (MBE). Known simply as Dentaa, the British-Ghanaian entrepreneur, actress, TV presenter, and founder of the GUBA Awards has spent her career celebrating African excellence and strengthening connections between home and abroad.

Before founding GUBA, Lady Dentaa gained prominence through her TV program, The Dentaa Show, showcasing interviews with global dignitaries and thought leaders. She currently serves as the Liaison Executive Officer for the Greenwich-Tema Meridian Link, where she facilitates trade and partnerships, and Senior Advisor to the President & CEO of the Recording Academy. As a member of the Concordia Advisory Council, she continues to lend her voice and insight to global development conversations.

From her early days on British television to creating platforms that spotlight African achievement, Dentaa has become a voice for representation, resilience and reinvention. In this conversation, she reflects on her journey, the defining moments, the challenges and the vision that continues to guide her.

Hello Dentaa. How are you feeling today?

I’m feeling grateful for life, for the opportunities to create impact, and for the people who continue to believe in the GUBA vision. Every day brings new challenges and blessings, but I try to lead with gratitude and purpose.

Can you recall a moment or experience early on that made you realise you wanted to be in media and entertainment?

Growing up in London, I always loved storytelling and connecting with people. I remember being fascinated by how media could inspire, educate and unite communities. My time as an actress and presenter helped me see the power of visibility that seeing people who look like you on screen can shape your confidence and your dreams. That’s really where my passion for media and representation began.

You are a person of many hats: an actress, a presenter, an entrepreneur, philanthropist. What would you say shaped your sense of identity for everything that you do as a Ghanaian living in the UK? What were some pivotal moments that helped you find your voice?

Being Ghanaian in the UK taught me the importance of holding on to who you are while embracing where you are. I was raised in a home that valued culture, respect and service, and those values have guided everything I do. A pivotal moment was realising that my identity could be both British and Ghanaian, that I didn’t have to choose. That balance gave me the confidence to speak boldly about Africa, to celebrate our excellence, and to challenge narratives that didn’t represent us truthfully.

Well done on how far you have taken GUBA, and congratulations on the forthcoming event in November. Looking back, what moment made you decide to found it, and what gap were you hoping to fill within the African and Ghanaian spaces?

Thank you! GUBA started from a simple idea to celebrate the people of African heritage who were doing incredible things but weren’t being recognised. At the time, few platforms were honouring Africans in the diaspora in a global and dignified way. I wanted to create something that wasn’t just about awards, but about visibility, connection and pride. That’s how GUBA was born, out of love, frustration and hope.

Beyond the awards, GUBA has evolved into a movement that champions African excellence. What does impact look like to you today, and how do you measure it?

Impact, for me, is not just in numbers; it’s in stories. It’s in the young woman who says, “Because of GUBA, I now believe I can lead.” It’s in the businesses that form partnerships through our conferences, and the governments that begin new collaborations. GUBA has become a bridge between Africa and its diaspora, between legacy and opportunity. So impact looks like transformation when our work inspires others to act, invest, and dream bigger.

As a woman leading a global initiative, what lessons have you learned about resilience and influence?

Resilience is everything. There have been moments when I felt like giving up when doors closed or plans fell through. But I’ve learned that every “no” is often just a redirection. Influence, on the other hand, is about service. It’s not about titles or followers; it’s about how many people’s lives you can touch and uplift through what you do.

Considering everything you have achieved, what does success mean to you now, compared to what it meant when you started?

In the beginning, success meant recognition, seeing an idea come to life and being acknowledged for it. Now, success means legacy. It’s about building something that outlives me, something my children and generations after them can continue. Success is peace of mind, impact, and knowing you’re walking in purpose.

If you can, what’s one message you’d like to share with Africans in the diaspora, especially the younger generation trying to build bridges between identity, purpose, and home?

Never forget where you come from. Your roots are your strength. Embrace your identity fully, the accent, the culture, the story, because that’s what makes you unique. Home isn’t just a place; it’s a feeling of belonging and responsibility. Let your purpose guide you back to contribute, build, and inspire. The world is waiting for your light to shine fearlessly.

Thank you for chatting with us, Dentaa

Thank you for having me.