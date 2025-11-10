Shedrack Owen: Five Things I Learned About Remote Work

Remote work isn’t new; it just took a global pandemic for the world to pay attention, finally. Before Zoom meetings became the norm and work-from-home trend filled our timelines, I had already started working remotely back in 2013. What an experience that was.

I was interning at a small publishing firm in Lagos as a student. I was obsessed with reading magazines like Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Complete Fashion. While writing came naturally to me, my real advantage wasn’t just talent; it was the access I had. With my Samsung Notebook laptop, Microsoft Word, and an Etisalat modem that I reconfigured to connect to multiple networks, I had everything I needed to work from home.

My job was to support the editorial team; brainstorming headlines, drafting articles, and sending in my work via Yahoo Mail. Communication happened over phone calls or Facebook chats with my supervisor. Everyone else worked from the office, but I didn’t have to. Why? Because I performed. I delivered on my tasks. Looking back now, that was my first real taste of remote work, long before it became a thing.

In 2018, I found myself leading a marketing team of five in Port Harcourt. Initially, it was a full-time role, but due to cost-cutting measures, it evolved into a hybrid arrangement. I was suddenly on the other side, managing a remote team. That’s when I began to notice some issues. There were missed deadlines, poor internet connections, unstable power supply, distractions at home, and occasionally even misplaced company laptops. Some team members were juggling side gigs during work hours, creating a chaotic environment.

Then in 2020, the world shut down, and remote work became essential for survival. Businesses scrambled to adapt, employees struggled to maintain productivity, and everyone tried to comprehend what working from home truly meant. Through this experience, I learned a few timeless lessons about remote work—five insights I discovered unintentionally that still hold true today.

Remote work can happen anywhere—but the where matters

Remote work offers freedom, but location still matters. Access to reliable internet, power supply, and a conducive workspace makes all the difference. Anywhere doesn’t mean everywhere.

Remote work isn’t for everyone

Not every role, or personality, thrives outside the traditional workspace. Some people need structure, community, and oversight to perform at their best. And that’s okay.

Remote work has its own ecosystem

Successful remote work requires a solid environment; dependable tech, collaboration tools, time management, and emotional discipline. Without these, productivity suffers.

Remote work demands more discipline, not less

Working remotely doesn’t mean working less; it means taking more ownership. When no one is physically watching, accountability becomes a personal duty.

Remote work is still evolving

We’re still in the early stages of defining what remote work truly means for employers, employees, and economies. What we have now is a work-in-progress model, constantly shaped by innovation and necessity.

Remote work is not just about convenience; it’s about responsibility. It requires structure, trust, and adaptability. It rewards those who can self-manage and punishes those who can’t. But when done right, it opens new possibilities for freedom, creativity, and balance. The future of work is flexible, connected, and digital. Whether you’re a leader managing teams or a professional seeking purpose, remote work will continue to evolve.

Are you evolving with it?

***

Featured Image by Nappy for Pexels.