How Was 2025 For You? Come Tell Us All About Your Year With the #BN2025Epilogues

And just like that, 2025, as the previous years have done, is packing its bags to leave us. Everything felt like yesterday when 2025 came knocking at our doors, where we all wrote down aspirations and goals for the new year. In January, November and December seemed like long long unreachable months, looking back at January as though we just left the month yesterday. What a year we have had!

In 2025, like every other year, Nigerians and Africans everywhere in the world showed up and made an impact. From sports, music, fashion, tech, to education and others, Nigerians got involved in everything and made sure we don’t carry last. It was in 2025 that Hilda Baci set a world record for cooking the largest pot of Nigerian jollof; it was in 2025 that Victor Osimhen won trophies with Galatasaray and set new records at the Turkish league; it was in 2025 that Omah Lay got nominated for his first Grammy Award; it was in 2025 that 15-year-old Agbo Adoga scored scored a perfect 1600 as the highest SAT score in Nigeria. And a lot more and more that happened this year.

As you know, BellaNaija is committed to always bringing you positive news. We shared the news and celebrated every win throughout the year. As you also know, we are staunch fans of love. We love love. One of the monumental love moments that opened the year for BellaNaija Weddings was #JP2025 and brought everything about the wedding, and many other 2025 wedding events, to your doorstep. The BellaNaija Style, as usual, got you covered on everything fashion.

But this isn’t about us, BNers. We are only doing what we are meant to do, and what we know best to do. This is about. We want to know how 2025 has been for you. We want to hear all about it through the #BN2025Epilogues.

How was 2025 for you? Were you feeling confident and composed, or did it fluctuate throughout the year? We’d love to hear about the moments that filled you with pride. Share any experiences that brought you down, but also about how you managed to pick yourself back up. Did you create a vision board, or did you prefer to just go with the flow? What are some things you prayed for or wished for? Did they come true? Which moments stood out to you this year? Did you learn any new skills or start a new job? Did you learn a new language? Did you experience job loss, fall in or out of love, or face the loss of a loved one?

We want to hear it all.

Reflect on moments when you wished you had made different choices. Share instances where you chose to trust your intuition. Tell us about the beautiful experiences you had this year. We invite you to share your victories and setbacks, as well as your joys and sorrows, with us.

We know you want to get a lot off your chest, and we are also ready to read, so share with us.

Send your #BN2025Epilogues stories to [email protected] with the subject: 2025 Epilogues. You matter. Your story matters, and you never know, you might help someone feel seen by sharing.

Also, don’t be shy, send us your photos too (and as many as you can).

Submissions are open until the 25th of December, 2025. You can read previous entries here.

We cannot wait to hear from you.