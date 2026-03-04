HPV Awareness Day 2026: Mapping the Path to a Cervical Cancer-Free Nigeria

Every year, on the 4th of March, we mark International HPV Awareness Day to raise awareness about the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and talk about the efforts made to prevent HPV-related cancers. Did you know that (high-risk) HPV is one of the leading causes of cervical cancer – the second most common cancer among women in Nigeria, the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women aged 15 to 44, and the fourth most common cancer amongst women, globally? Did you also know that 3 out of 4 women will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives? In fact, almost everybody who is sexually active will get HPV at some point. That is why the awareness around HPV and its related cancers is key!

But don’t you worry, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) sounds scarier than it is. In October, 2025, BellaNaija ran the #StopHPVForHer campaign to raise awareness on HPV and encourage early and regular screening, and cervical cancer prevention.

Some types of HPV can lead to cervical cancer if they are not prevented or treated early. The good news is that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. With the right steps, it can even be eliminated, as health experts say.

Last year, in October, BellaNaija launched the #StopHPVForHer campaign to raise awareness across Nigeria about HPV, explain its link to cervical cancer, and encourage early prevention. The campaign focused on actions such as vaccination for children aged 9 to 14 and regular screening for women through expert insights, real stories, and practical resources to help parents, guardians, and young girls make informed decisions about HPV and cervical cancer prevention.

#StopHPVForHer had one urgent purpose: to emphasize the importance of early education, regular screenings and vaccination in preventing HPV and cervical cancer, and to bridge the information gap through expert insights, practical resources on HPV, its prevention, and treatment options, medically reviewed explainers, personal stories, and interactive digital content.

Today, the HPV Awareness Day, reminds us that there is much work to be done, particularly in raising awareness, demystifying HPV and cervical cancer, breaking the silence around it, and providing people with the knowledge and resources they need to protect themselves.

The fight against HPV and cervical cancer is about safeguarding women’s futures, protecting families, and ensuring that girls today grow up in a world where their health is prioritised. And this starts with you prioritizing your health, doing regular screenings and spreading the awareness about HPV. Together, we can prevent HPV-related cancers and build a cervical cancer-free Nigeria.

Happy HPV Awareness Day!