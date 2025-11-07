Lagos Fashion Week Awarded Earthshot Prize for Leading Africa’s Sustainable Fashion Revolution

What does it take to change one of the world’s most wasteful industries? For Lagos Fashion Week, it’s been over a decade of persistence, innovation, and a belief that fashion can do more than just dress people — it can reshape how we see, make, and sustain the things we wear.

This week in Rio de Janeiro, Lagos Fashion Week was announced as one of the winners of the 2025 Earthshot Prize, a global honour established by Prince William and natural historian Sir David Attenborough to recognise changemakers working to protect and restore the planet. The platform received the award in the “Build a Waste-Free World” category for its pioneering work in transforming fashion through sustainability, circular design, and cultural craftsmanship.

The award ceremony, attended by Prince William and held just days before the UN Climate Summit (COP30), was a vibrant celebration of innovation and hope.

“When I founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020, we had a ten-year goal; to make this the decade in which we transformed our world for the better,” said HRH Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize. “We set out to tackle environmental issues head-on and make real, lasting changes that would protect life on Earth. It was a mission driven by the kind of extraordinary optimism we have felt here tonight, from these innovators. Their work is the proof we need that progress is possible. Their stories are the inspiration that gives us courage.”

Lagos Fashion Week, founded in 2011 by Omoyemi Akerele, has spent the last fifteen years redefining the African fashion narrative. The platform has been at the forefront of integrating sustainability into fashion’s DNA, ensuring that every designer on its runway upholds standards of ethical production, responsible sourcing, and minimal waste.

By prioritising local craftsmanship, textile recycling, and education, Lagos Fashion Week has inspired a new generation of African designers to see sustainability not as a limitation but as a creative challenge. Beyond the runway, its initiatives have strengthened local supply chains, revived indigenous techniques, and built opportunities for artisans and young creatives.

“The recognition from The Earthshot Prize is not just about me or Lagos Fashion Week, but about the community of designers, artisans, and young people who continue to prove that African fashion has something powerful and lasting to offer the world,” said Omoyemi Akerele, reflecting on the win.

Lagos Fashion Week now joins an impressive list of global innovators, including Brazil’s re.green, Colombia’s City of Bogotá, Bangladesh’s Friendship, and the United Nations High Seas Treaty. Each received £1 million to scale their impact.

