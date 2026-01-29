Gambero Rosso Makes Historic Nigeria Debut With Top Italian Wines Roadshow In Lagos

Italy’s leading food and wine authority Gambero Rosso, has successfully hosted its globally acclaimed Top Italian Wines Roadshow in Nigeria for the very first time, marking a significant milestone in the country’s evolving food, wine, and hospitality landscape.

Held at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the landmark event took place with the official support of the Italian Embassy in Nigeria and was graced by the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Roberto Mengoni, alongside members of the Italian Embassy, Italian wine producers, and key stakeholders across Nigeria’s hospitality, lifestyle, and creative industries.

The Roadshow welcomed over 200 guests, including wine enthusiasts, HORECA professionals, wine importers, culinary experts, and tastemakers, all of whom were immersed in an experience that celebrated Italian wine excellence, culture, and craftsmanship at the highest level.

Renowned globally for its rigorous standards and authority, Gambero Rosso is known for showcasing only top-end, award-winning Italian wines, many of which are rarely available outside select global markets. Guests were treated to a curated walkaround tasting featuring some of Italy’s finest labels, offering a rare opportunity to discover wines that are often difficult to access in the local market.

A major highlight of the day was a series of two engaging and highly interactive masterclasses, designed to deepen knowledge while keeping the experience accessible and enjoyable. The sessions were led by Marco Sabellico, Editor of Gambero Rosso’s Vini d’Italia guide, and supported by Victoria Mulu-Munywoki, a renowned wine consultant, radio co-host, wine and spirits judge widely respected as an advocate for wine business in Africa, as well as Folakemi “FK” Alli-Balogun, founder of The Wine Club Lagos, a passionate wine educator and cultural curator.

The masterclasses “A Contemporary Journey Through the Great Wine Lands of Chianti” and “Top Italian Wines” drew strong participation from wine lovers and industry professionals alike. Blending expert-led insights with lively discussion and tasting, the sessions explored Italy’s rich winemaking heritage alongside contemporary expressions, making them both educational and refreshingly fun even for seasoned enthusiasts.

The evening culminated in the Top Italian Restaurants Awards, recognising outstanding contributions to Italian food and hospitality in Nigeria. Honourees of the night included:

Kehinde and Taiwo Smith , recognised for Forno and The Smiths.

and , recognised for Forno and The Smiths. Chef Benedict , Osteria dei Nonni.

, Osteria dei Nonni. Filippo Inzirillo, Cactus & Farfallino Restaurant.

Delivering a keynote address, Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Roberto Mengoni, emphasised the importance of food and wine as powerful tools for cultural exchange, highlighting Nigeria; particularly Lagos as a growing destination for global culinary dialogue, creativity, and collaboration.

The successful hosting of the Gambero Rosso Top Italian Wines Roadshow in Lagos not only reflects Nigeria’s increasing sophistication and curiosity within the food and wine space, but also firmly positions the city as an emerging hub for world-class culinary and lifestyle experiences.

About Gambero Rosso

Gambero Rosso is the most important multimedia brand in the Italian food and wine world, with nearly four decades of authority in publishing, broadcasting, education, and international events. Best known for the Vini d’Italia guide and Tre Bicchieri awards, Gambero Rosso champions Italian excellence and supports the global growth of Italian food and wine culture through events held in over 40 countries worldwide.

About Consorzio Vino Chianti

Founded in 1927, the Consorzio Vino Chianti represents one of Italy’s most historic and internationally recognised wine denominations. The consortium brings together producers from across the Chianti DOCG area, with a shared mission to protect, promote, and enhance the quality and global reputation of Chianti wines.

