Sebeccly Marks 19 Years with ‘Donor Wall of Hope’ Honouring Friends and Families Behind Its Cancer Mission

As Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre celebrated its 19th anniversary on September 6, 2025, the organisation unveiled its Donor Wall of Hope, honouring 19 Friends and Families of Sebeccly whose generosity has played a vital role in advancing its mission and vision since 2006.

The Donor Wall of Hope, located at Sebeccly Headquarters in Lekki, is an ongoing recognition of mission-aligned partners, ranging from corporations, foundations, and individual philanthropists.

“On our 19th anniversary, the Donor Wall of Hope is our way of saying: We remember, we are grateful, we honour you and we will keep building healthy communities,” said Dr. Omolola Salako, Consultant Clinical Oncologist and Founder of Sebeccly.

The exclusive Donor Wall acknowledges gifts of all kinds, serving as a tangible symbol of compassion for everyone who walks through Sebeccly’s doors. Names of individual or corporate donors, or loved ones they wish to honour, will be etched into the digital wall, reaching a global audience and reflecting the collective strength behind the organisation’s mission

As we reflect on 19 years, we are grateful for our friends and families who have stood as pillars. These 19 pillars are more than donors,” said Eng. Adetoro Adeyelure, Board Member, Sebeccly. “They are lifelines. Their donation, mentorship, and strategic advice have enabled Sebeccly to survive tough times, as well as directly giving people the gift of good health. Today, we honour them not only with a wall, but with the stories of lives they have changed.”

It is a tribute to individuals, families, and organisations whose gifts have enabled the charity to educate 20 million people about cancer prevention, screen over 32,000 women for breast and cervical cancer, train over 200 healthcare professionals, deliver life-saving treatment worth 500 million Naira, support cancer survivors, attempt a Guinness World Record for breast cancer advocacy and launch two cancer ventures Oncopadi Technologies in 2017 and Pearl Oncology Specialist Hospital in 2021.

Among the 19 Friends and Families who joined Sebeccly for the unveiling of the Donor Wall of Hope were Catherine Bickersteth, ACT Foundation, the Subair Family, Wana Udobang, the 21 Foundation, Dr. and Dr. Salako, Eng. Adetoro Adeyelure, Dr. Fred Omojole and Family, Hon. Dave Salako, Hansatu Adegbite, and in loving memory of Omoseun Fred Omojole. During the unveiling, the honourees reflected on what inspired their giving and shared their hopes for the future of cancer care in Nigeria.:

“My support of Sebeccly was inspired by the expertise and vision-in-action of the Founder, Dr Salako. ” – Catherine Bickerseth. “Sebeccly’s dedication to reducing the cancer burden on cancer patients and increasing the mortality rate of survivors.” – Eng. Adetoro Adeyelure. “At ACT Foundation, we are committed to advancing health interventions that improve lives. Sebeccly’s mission to support patients and celebrate survivors resonates deeply with this commitment, and this is why we have partnered with them in the past years.” – ACT Foundation. “The resilience of the Founder, Dr Omolola Salako & because my mum died from Cancer, so in her honour”- Hansatu Adegbite. “The need for cancer patients to have access to affordable early detection and treatment of Cancer “- The 21 Foundation. “Supporting Veronica and other women with their treatment” – Wana Udobang “Behind every woman who receives a free cancer screening, every patient we have treated and provided financial assistance to, and every healthcare worker we train, there is a friend of Sebeccly making it possible,” Dr. Salako added.

Sebeccly invites individuals and organisations to become Friends and Families of the Centre as it enters its second decade of impact. Beginning in September 2025, private ceremonies will be held monthly to honour exclusive partners by installing their names on the Donor Wall of Hope.

