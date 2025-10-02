Investors Show Strong Interest in Sterling Holdco Shares as Public Offer Gains Traction

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (‘Sterling Holdco’), the parent company of The Alternative Bank, Sterling Bank, and SterlingFI, is drawing significant investor attention following the launch of its public offer on September 17, 2025.

The offer, which has emerged as one of the more closely watched developments in Nigeria’s financial markets this quarter, invites investors to subscribe to 12.58 billion ordinary shares at a price of ₦7.00 per share, a valuation said to be roughly 6% below the company’s current market price.

Since the announcement, analysts and industry observers have noted a surge in interest from both institutional and retail investors. Some reports suggest that the offer may already be nearing full subscription, although official confirmation remains pending.

Sterling Holdco’s recent market activity appears to reflect broader confidence in its operational model and strategic direction. Over the past 12 months, the company’s share price has seen consistent growth, rising from ₦4.00 to nearly ₦8.00 per share; a development that has not gone unnoticed among prospective investors.

The company, which oversees a growing portfolio that spans traditional banking, wealth management, and alternative finance, is expected to channel proceeds from the public offer into strengthening its capital base and funding ongoing growth initiatives over a 36-month horizon.

Market analysts point to Sterling Holdco’s recent momentum and sector presence as contributing factors behind the heightened interest. However, some also caution that investor enthusiasm will ultimately hinge on the group’s ability to deliver on its projected performance and navigate the evolving regulatory and economic environment.

While the offer remains open, it continues to be closely tracked by those seeking indicators of investor sentiment and capital market confidence in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

About Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Sterling HoldCo) is a Nigerian financial services group with a portfolio that includes Sterling Bank Limited, The Alternative Bank Limited, and SterlingFI Wealth Management, among others.

As a holding company, Sterling provides oversight, strategic direction, and resources to its subsidiaries, allowing them to focus on their individual operations while benefiting from shared expertise and technology.

With over six decades of operation, Sterling HoldCo is involved in financial services aimed at supporting inclusion and economic growth within Nigeria. The group’s activities span banking, payments, and technology-driven financial services.

