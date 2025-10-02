Find Your Perfect Shade: MAC Cosmetics Debuts I ONLY WEAR M·A·C in Nigeria

It was a celebration of shades, sounds, and self-expression as Club M·A·C: Match Day turned up the heat with a dazzling fusion of beauty, artistry, and electrifying fun on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the MAC Store, The Palms Mall, Lekki, Lagos. From foundation shade-matching to beats that kept the crowd moving, MAC Cosmetics delivered an unforgettable experience that asked one question: “Can Your Foundation Do This?”

Behind the scenes, the Nigerian debut was strategically planned and curated by Siphesihle Ngalonkulu, MAC Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, working in partnership with

Glambrand Agency, to bring the global I ONLY WEAR M·A·C campaign to life locally. The immersive in-store takeover put flawless skin and fearless individuality at the center, as guests explored the redefined M·A·C Studio foundation line-up, including:

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 – Available in 67 soft matte shades, this formula controls oil,

hydrates the skin, offers 24-hour wear, and is waterproof, delivering a flawless, all-

day finish.

hydrates the skin, offers 24-hour wear, and is waterproof, delivering a flawless, all- day finish. Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation – Available in 71 blur-matte shades, this 2-in-1

foundation and setting powder delivers an immaculate matte finish with 24-hour

oil and shine control. Waterproof, sweat- and humidity-resistant, it offers

buildable, customizable coverage that evens out all skin tones for a flawless, long-

lasting look.

foundation and setting powder delivers an immaculate matte finish with 24-hour oil and shine control. Waterproof, sweat- and humidity-resistant, it offers buildable, customizable coverage that evens out all skin tones for a flawless, long- lasting look. Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation – available in 60 naturally radiant shades, this lightweight formula delivers 24-hour hydration, is infused with 33% skincare ingredients, and leaves skin healthy, luminous, and glowing.

The event attracted an array of fabulous names in beauty and culture, including Deola Art

Alade, Diana Eneje, Funke Lagoke, Helen Yobe, Ify Okoye, and Adella Artistry, who joined

friends of the brand to celebrate the new Studio era.

Damilola Lawal, Business Operations Manager, West Africa, unveiled the upgraded Studio

Fix Powder Plus Foundation, complete with a fresh formula and expanded shade range aligned with Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15. The new refillable compact makes it even easier to find your perfect match across formats. Meanwhile, Oluwayomi Odu-Onikosi, Area Retail Trainer, West Africa, led a hands-on masterclass that showcased Studio’s artistry in action.

Guests immersed themselves in the world of MAC through personalised shade-matching

sessions, experimenting with textures and finishes, and enjoying one-on-one consultations

with skilled MAC Artists. From immaculate coverage to radiant finishes, oil and shine control

to all-day wear, Studio foundations proved why they remain iconic.

It wasn’t just about makeup. Club M·A·C transformed into a lifestyle playground with foundation-inspired gelato, a buzzing Game Center packed with prizes, and an electric atmosphere soundtracked by DJ Gigi Jasmine.

“As the night closed, one thing was clear: at MAC Cosmetics, individuality reigns supreme.”

The global “I ONLY WEAR M·A·C” campaign features a powerful cast of tastemakers such as

Kris Jenner, Doja Cat, Bách Buquen, Gabbriette, and Kiko Mizuhara — proving that when

your foundation can do it all, it’s all you need to wear.

Created by the new Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti, the campaign brings his

unmistakable edge to a striking black-and-white series shot by the legendary photography duo

Inez &Vinoodh. Sharing his vision, Formichetti explains:

“With I ONLY WEAR M·A·C, I wanted to create images that were pure and timeless. This cast

represents the diversity of the M·A·C community, all dressed in nothing but M·A·C

foundation. In a world that is very divided, M·A·C is going back to its roots – All Ages, All

Races, All Genders – all coming together in sweet harmony.”

Join the movement and show what you wear at @MACcosmetics with #IOnlyWearMAC. See more on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

Sponsored Content