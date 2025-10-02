Port Harcourt Welcomes New Heliconia Park Hotel & Golf Resort, Introducing a Model of “Approachable Luxury”

On September 27, 2025, a new chapter in Port Harcourt’s hospitality landscape began with the official opening of the Heliconia Park Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort, the third property under the Heliconia Park brand. Located within the INTELS Camp, Aba Road Estate, the resort introduces a blend of business and leisure offerings, combining accommodation with recreational facilities in a single destination.

The newly opened resort features a golf course, tennis and squash courts, swimming pool, fine dining restaurants, and green spaces, alongside a collection of suites designed for short and extended stays. With a mix of design influences, the property reflects a combination of European architectural elements and local cultural aesthetics.

Speaking at the launch, Pasquale Fiore, CEO of Heliconia Park, remarked that the development aims to serve a growing demand for integrated hospitality spaces in Port Harcourt.

“Port Harcourt has long been a hub of energy, commerce, and culture,” he said. “This new property reflects our continued investment in the city’s potential and evolving hospitality landscape.”

The hotel is Heliconia Park’s second property in Port Harcourt, following the brand’s debut in 2022. A Lagos location followed in 2024, with formal inauguration in early 2025. The latest opening, according to the company, represents a continuation of its phased expansion in Nigeria’s key urban centres.

Also speaking at the event, Mike Epelle, Director at Heliconia Park, noted the development’s role in supporting the local economy.

“The arrival of the resort adds to Port Harcourt’s appeal as a destination for both business and leisure,” he said. “We see this as an opportunity to contribute to local tourism and infrastructure growth.”

Described by its developers as a space for “approachable luxury,” the resort offers a mix of high-end features in a relaxed setting. The launch adds to a growing list of developments aimed at serving both local and international guests seeking modern accommodation options in the region.

The Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort marks the latest step in Heliconia Park’s expansion, signaling continued interest in Nigeria’s hospitality market.

@heliconiaparkgolfresort #BellaNaija #BellaNaijaSC

For more information on this event, please check here.

Sponsored Content