Busha Empowers Female Founders With 6 Million Naira Grant Through Beauty Hut Africa Initiative

Digital finance platform Busha, in partnership with Beauty Hut Africa, empower three female-led beauty businesses with a total of six million naira in equity-free funding to support their growth and expansion.

The grant was awarded as part of the second edition of the Beauty Hut Africa Women’s Grant Initiative, which culminated in a live pitch event held on Saturday, April 11, at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre in Lagos. The event brought together five promising female beauty entrepreneurs, who presented their businesses before a panel of industry experts.

The judging panel included Subuola Oyeleye, Founder of Beauty Hut Africa; Bobe Badaki, Head of West Africa at Uncover; Omolara Dada, Product Marketing Manager at Busha Business; and Abimbola Akerele, Founder of The Nail Boutique.

Following the pitch session, three standout founders were selected and awarded grants to support the next phase of their business growth. Inveo Labs emerged as the first-place winner, followed by Tulivu Fragrance in second place and SavedSkin Cosmeceuticals in third place.

Busha’s support for the initiative was delivered under the Empowerment Pillar of its Social Impact Initiative, the company’s corporate social responsibility arm, focused on driving impact through education and empowerment.

Nigeria continues to stand out as a leading hub for female entrepreneurship, with women playing a significant role in building businesses across key sectors, particularly within the beauty industry. The sector itself has experienced strong growth, driven by rising consumer demand, the expansion of e-commerce, and increasing global recognition of African beauty brands. Globally, the beauty and personal care market is projected to exceed $700 billion in the coming years, highlighting the scale of opportunity available to entrepreneurs in the space.

Despite this growth, access to funding remains a major barrier for many female founders, limiting their ability to scale operations and compete effectively. Initiatives like the Beauty Hut Africa Women’s Grant, powered by Busha, help bridge this gap by providing not only capital, but also visibility and access to industry networks.

Speaking at the event, Subuola Oyeleye said,

“This grant initiative was created to bridge a real gap for women in the beauty industry, access to funding, visibility, and the right support systems to grow. The level of innovation and resilience we have seen from these founders is incredibly inspiring, and we are proud to have partnered with Busha to help bring their vision to life. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a new wave of scalable, women-led beauty businesses in Africa.”

Magdalene Ekanem, first-place winner and founder of Inveo Labs, said,

“Winning this grant is a milestone for Inveo Labs. Beyond the funding, this platform has given us valuable visibility and affirms the relevance of our work. This support will be directed toward advancing our R&D, expanding our testing infrastructure, strengthening claim substantiation, and further expanding our already existing foundation for high-performance product development.”

For Busha, supporting the grant goes beyond providing financial infrastructure through Busha Business; it is also about enabling access to capital for high-potential businesses. It reflects a broader commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and enabling inclusive economic growth by supporting ambitious founders and contributing to the development of resilient business ecosystems across Africa.



About Busha

Busha is Nigeria’s first SEC-licensed digital asset exchange and a leading platform for secure digital asset trading, stablecoin payments, and treasury solutions. With over a million users in Nigeria and Kenya and operations expanding across Africa, Busha is committed to advancing financial inclusion through compliant and innovative digital asset infrastructure.

For more information about Busha, visit busha.io

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