Stanbic IBTC Pensions Clinches Back-to-Back Victory at UBA Pensions’ Sports Tournament

Stanbic IBTC Pensions has emerged as the overall winner of the 12th edition of the UBA Pensions Annual Sports Tournament, which held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Upbeat Recreational Centre in Lekki, Lagos



The tournament brought together pension professionals and senior industry stakeholders for a day of spirited competition, networking, and celebration, and drew massive participation from across Nigeria’s pension industry, with executive directors and managing directors from numerous institutions in attendance.



A total of 57 medals were awarded across the tournament’s various events with Stanbic IBTC Pensions claiming the overall championship for the second time in a row, while Citizens Pensions finished second position and FCMB Pensions emerged third place in the overall standings.



About 23 industry stakeholders took part in the tournament, including Leadway Pensure, PAL Pension, FCMB Pension, Citizens Pensions, Cardinal Stone Pensure, Tangerine APT Pension, Access-arm Pension, Fidelity Pension, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Premium Pension, Veritas Glansvill Pension, Heirs Life, Trust Fund Pension, Custodian Pension, Crusader Sterling Pension, Fortis Global Insurance, Parthian Pensions, NLPC Pension, Norrenberger Pensions, OAK Pension, NPF Pension Limited, UBA Pension, and Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited.



The tournament, themed “Move. Connect. Thrive” featured a range of competitive and social activities, including football, board games, track events, and fitness drills; FCMB Pensions won the Five-Aside Football title, demonstrating consistent strength across categories.

Managing Director, UBA Pensions Custodian Limited, Blessing Ogwu, who addressed participants at the event, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the turnout and acknowledged the significance of having senior industry executives in attendance.

“The presence of everyone here, all our PFAs, our insurance partners, the executive directors and MDs from many houses, and directors from UBA mean so much to us. We truly appreciate all of you, and we thank you for giving us the privilege and honour of being part of this event. This industry is the soul of our country, it serves every citizen of Nigeria, most especially the senior citizens. We are privileged to serve them, and we want to stand with them.”

Ogwu further addressed the tournament’s continued evolution, noting that the event had grown in scale and investment year-on-year.

“There’s going to be a lot of healthy competition because in life, not just in the pension industry, competing in a healthy way shows we’re still alive and well. Let’s optimize everything available so that at the end of the day, we will have stayed connected, kept in touch, and grown our business. Ultimately, the bottom line is the business. We must grow it.”

Now in its 12th year, the UBA Pensions Annual Sports Tournament has grown into one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Nigerian pension calendar, a key platform for professionals across the industry to engage in healthy competition, deepen relationships, and reinforce UBA Pensions’ enduring commitment to building a more connected and inspired professional ecosystem.

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