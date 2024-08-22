Get Ready for FUZE 3.0: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Announces N50 Million Grand Prize

It’s official! Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ FUZE is now in its third season and the stakes are even higher. Building up on last year’s exciting edition where 12 exceptional individuals went home with a share of N32 million, FUZE 3.0 is lighting it up with a mouthwatering N50 million for winners in the dance, music, fashion and technology category.

Last year, the FUZE Talent Show recorded over 10,000 participants and a massive viewership of millions of people from all over. This show only exemplifies Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ commitment to promoting creativity and innovation for young talents aged 18 to 35.

If you ever wanted an opportunity to be your best self and still go home with a share of N50 million, here is an open invitation to step into the spotlight and light up your music, dance, technology or fashion dreams by registering here or downloading the Stanbic IBTC Events App on Google Play or App Store.

So, if you think you have what it takes to light up the world with your unique talent, then take a shot at this amazing opportunity and you just might be one of the lucky winners this year. Entries close on August 31st, 2024.

Stay tuned for an unforgettable season of FUZE 3.0, where dreams will be made, and stars will be born. You can also catch up on previous seasons here and here.

For detailed information about FUZE Talent Show 3.0 and the upcoming FUZE Festival, please visit their website or call 02 01 270 6000.

The stage is set. Let’s “Light it up.”

