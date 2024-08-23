Guchi Set to Release a Captivating Summer Anthem “No Touching”

Nigerian-Afropop jewel, Guchi, whose records have garnered hundreds of millions of streams across platforms since her breakout single, “Jennifer”, hit the airwaves in February 2021 is set to release a mind-blowing summer anthem titled “No Touching”.

“No Touching” is the point where reinvented Guchi meets classic Guchi. While maintaining the familiar theme of love, she delivers yet another fantastic perspective on the effect of a certain romantic connection. The track raises questions about the persistence of affection without sexual intimacy and the role of loyalty in maintaining a relationship.

It is a fanfare of appreciation, confirmation of commitment, and assurance, all whipped into this less-than-three-minute vibe.

A standout feature of “No Touching” is its playful nod to James Brown’s 1964 classic pop hit “I Got You (I Feel Good),” with Guchi cleverly incorporating the iconic phrase, singing:

“I for come pull up on you when I want to, paranranranran na your love dey make me feel good.”

Produced by hitmaker Tuzi, “No Touching” stands as a resounding testament to Guchi’s exceptional talent and unwavering ambition, with its striking beats, enchanting background piano, and an irresistible hook, this track serves as an extraordinary summer anthem like no other.

Guchi has been a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. The reinvented Guchi presents this record as a tip of what to expect on her forthcoming project.

About Guchi:

Since her emergence in 2019, Nigerian singer and songwriter Guchi has been one of Africa’s most elegant Afropop artists. She gained recognition after the release of her debut single, “No Be Jazzy”, succeeded by “Addicted” which was released later that year, followed by “Closer” and in October 2020, she released “I am Guchi”; a 5-track EP.

Fast forward to February 2021, she released “Jennifer”, which amassed staggering over 100 million streams across platforms and spawned the viral TikTok challenge and was re-released in June 2021 in a re-mixed version featuring the Tanzanian singer Ravanny.

In October 2021, “Benzema”, was titled for French footballer Karim Benzema, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart. In 2022, she was featured on Rayvanny’s “Sweet” and in March released “Shattered”.

To end 2022 on a brighter note, she blessed her audience with “Purple Diary”; a 6-track EP. Guchi has firmly established herself as a dominant force in the music industry, with chart-topping hits, alongside her collaborations with Mega-stars like Yemi Alade and Zlatan which further validated her exceptional talent whilst getting nominated for Headies, Afrima, and Prestige Entertainment Award, in which she won.

Stay tuned for more music to come from Guchi later this year.

