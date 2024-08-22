Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Niger Delta AgriExpo 2024
Date: Thursday, August 22 2024 – Friday, August 23 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Horlikin’s Event Place – Plot 5 Eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt
RSVP: HERE
Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Mayhem The Party
Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
End of Summer Pool Party
Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: 234 Lofts
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Venue: Wave Beach
Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Time: 10 PM
Venue: La Madison, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
Reimagined By Rotimi Alabi: A Dinner Series
Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: 2 Laula Ibrahim
RSVP: HERE
Grooves and Palms
Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: The cactus bar and grill
RSVP: HERE
Kids Summer Arts & Crafts Workshop
Venue: 12 Ayinde Akinmade Street off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.