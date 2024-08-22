BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

If you're hosting an event and want to get the word out, we're here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we'll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Niger Delta AgriExpo 2024

Date: Thursday, August 22 2024 – Friday, August 23 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Horlikin’s Event Place – Plot 5 Eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt

RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Mayhem The Party

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE



End of Summer Pool Party

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 234 Lofts

RSVP: HERE

Fire & Sand – Summer Edition



Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024



Time: 7 PM

Venue: Wave Beach : 7 PM RSVP: HERE Group Therapy Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time: 10 PM

Venue: La Madison, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

Reimagined By Rotimi Alabi: A Dinner Series

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: 2 Laula Ibrahim

RSVP: HERE



Grooves and Palms

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: The cactus bar and grill

RSVP: HERE

Kids Summer Arts & Crafts Workshop

Date: Monday, August 12 – Thursday, August 29 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: 12 Ayinde Akinmade Street off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.