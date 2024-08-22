Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Capitalfield Investment Group Celebrates 21 Years of Service Excellence and Commitment to Community

Events News Promotions

Celebrate with Purpose: Get Your Tickets for the Cancer Care Charity Gala

Events Promotions

Lagos Government Applauds Entafield Foundation's 'Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project'

Events News Promotions

inDrive’s doXgetY Initiative Concludes with Grand Finale in Lagos

Events News Promotions

From Clicks to Progress: S.M.I.L.E Celebrates Youth Digital Pathways at International Youth Day 2024

Events News Promotions

Celebrating 20 Years of Great Food, Happy Customers, and Growing Opportunities with Sundry Foods

Events Promotions

LG OLED In-Store Gaming Challenge ends In Style | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions

Muvmnt Studio Hosts Media Industry Leaders at Exclusive Watch Party for "The Duke Rants"

Events News Style

Issa Rae, Coco Jones, Efya & More to Attend the International Women of Power Awards

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

24 seconds ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Niger Delta AgriExpo 2024

Date: Thursday, August 22 2024 – Friday, August 23 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Horlikin’s Event Place – Plot 5 Eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt
RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Mayhem The Party

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE


End of Summer Pool Party 

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: 234 Lofts 
RSVP: HERE

Fire & Sand – Summer Edition  

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Wave Beach 

RSVP: HERE
Group Therapy 

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Time: 10 PM
Venue: La Madison, Lekki
RSVP: HERE

Reimagined By Rotimi Alabi: A Dinner Series

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: 2 Laula Ibrahim
RSVP: HERE


Grooves and Palms

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: The cactus bar and grill
RSVP: HERE

Kids Summer Arts & Crafts Workshop

Date: Monday, August 12 – Thursday, August 29 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: 12 Ayinde Akinmade Street off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa

What Causes Water Retention on Your Building and How You Can Manage It

Odein Princewill: The Complexities of Citizenship and Belonging in South Africa
css.php