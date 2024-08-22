Capitalfield Investment Group Celebrates 21 Years of Service Excellence and Commitment to Community

Capitalfield Investment Group (CIGL), a leading conglomerate providing diverse financial and non-financial services, is thrilled to commemorate its 21st anniversary of operations in Nigeria. Since its inception in 2003, CIGL has consistently delivered exceptional value to its clients while contributing meaningfully to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

As part of the company’s commitment to social responsibility and celebrating this milestone, CIGL is giving back to the community by undertaking two impactful initiatives. The first is the construction of a state-of-the-art borehole to provide clean and reliable water to residents within the Lagos Island East Local community.

Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and this project underscores CIGL’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and improving the quality of life for the communities it serves.

In addition to the borehole project, CIGL is also investing in the educational future of the Lagos Island community. The Group has donated essential educational materials to schools in the area, including textbooks, laboratory equipment, and digital learning tools. This initiative aims to empower students with the necessary resources to excel academically and contribute to the nation’s development.

"Reaching our 21st anniversary is a significant achievement for Capitalfield Investment Group. It reflects the resilience, hard work, and commitment of our entire team," said Raphael Lewu, Group Managing Director of CIGL. "We are deeply grateful for the continued support from our clients, partners, and the Nigerian community. As we celebrate this milestone, we are reminded of our responsibility to give back to society. The borehole project and the provision of educational materials are just the beginning of our expanded corporate social responsibility efforts."

Capitalfield Investment Group has successfully diversified its operations into various sectors, including energy, mining, and agriculture, through its subsidiaries, Capitalfield Energy and Allied Services, Roots Mining, and Seedland Agro-Allied. The company remains committed to exploring new opportunities within the financial market and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

For more information, please visit their website and follow CIGL on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Capital Field Group on LinkedIn.

