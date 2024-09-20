Capitalfield Investment Group Lights the Path to Brighter Futures

Connect with us

Events

Capitalfield Investment Group (CIGL), a leading conglomerate providing diverse financial and non-financial services, in a demonstration of commitment to youth empowerment and educational excellence, has made a significant impact through its recent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The initiative, aimed at fostering academic growth and recognizing outstanding student achievements, saw Capitalfield visiting four key schools in Lagos: Kuramo Junior & Senior High School, Ireti Junior & Senior Secondary School, Falomo Junior & Senior Secondary School and Ereko Special Needs School.

As part of the company’s commitment to social responsibility and in celebration of its 21st Anniversary milestone, CIGL is giving back to the community by investing in the educational future of the surrounding community.

The Group has donated essential educational materials to the aforementioned schools, including notebooks, textbooks, and writing supplies. The company also went further to award cash prizes to the best-performing students at each school.

“We believe that education is the foundation for a prosperous future,” said Raphael Lewu, the Group Managing Director at Capitalfield Investment Group. “By investing in these students, we are investing in the future of our nation. These young minds are the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow, and it is our responsibility to support them today.”

The initiative has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from students, educators, and parents alike. At each school, the students expressed gratitude for the materials and prizes, while educators praised Capitalfield’s commitment to education and youth development.

One particularly memorable moment occurred at Ereko Special Needs School, where the joy on the students’ faces was palpable as they received their new learning materials, food supplies and other resources to better support their needs. Capitalfield’s inclusive approach ensures that no student is left behind, regardless of their unique challenges.

Capitalfield Investment Group has diversified its operations into key sectors, including energy, mining, and agriculture, through its subsidiaries Capitalfield Energy and Allied Services, Roots Mining Co., and Seedland Agro-Allied.

The company remains committed to exploring new opportunities within the financial market and making meaningful impacts on society at large.

