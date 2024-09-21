Pepsodent’s Nationwide Oral Health Campaign Aims for 2.1 Million Pupils, Expands Across Four States

Pepsodent, a leading global toothpaste brand, has launched a nationwide oral health campaign aimed at reaching 2.1 million primary school pupils across four states in Nigeria.

This initiative is part of Pepsodent’s ongoing mission to promote oral hygiene and will cover 3,818 schools across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Kano states.

The school activation campaign commenced on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, simultaneously at 20 primary schools in Lagos. In Lagos, the campaign will cover Local Government Areas (LGAs) including;

– Alimosho,

– Ajeromi-Ifelodun,

– Oshodi-Isolo,

– Ikeja,

– Kosofe,

– Agege,

– Mushin,

– Surulere,

– Shomolu,

– Ifako Ijaiye,

– and Lagos Mainland.

In Oyo, the LGAs involved are,

– Afijio,

– Atiba,

– Iseyin,

– Lagelu,

– Oluyole,

– Egbeda,

– Akinyele,

– Ido,

– Ogbomoso,

– and Oyo East and West.

In Ogun State, the LGAs include,

– Odo Ota,

– Owode,

– and Abeokuta North and South.

While Kano’s LGAs include Ungongo, Kumbotso, Nassarawa, Gezawa, and Gwale.

Participating schools in Lagos include De-Bright Nursery and Primary School, Dele Ajomale Primary School, Isolo, Ire-Akari Primary School, Isolo, Kusoru Primary School, Isolo, Olokun Primary School, Isolo, Ayo Adegboyega Primary School, Ejigbo, Ejigbo Model Primary School, Ejigbo, Ifoshi Primary School, Ejigbo, Imakiyo Primary School, EjIgbo among others.

Speaking about the initiative, Oiza Gyang, Marketing Head of Unilever Oral Care Nigeria, highlighted the importance of early intervention in building lifelong oral hygiene habits.

“Habits are formed from a young age, which is why we are focusing on primary school children to help them develop the important practice of brushing day and night with a fluoride toothpaste like Pepsodent. This early intervention can lead to lifelong, life-changing habits,” said Gyang.

Gyang further noted that simple acts, such as brushing twice daily and using fluoride-based toothpaste, can help prevent the incidence of tooth decay and improve overall oral health.

“Brushing correctly and using a fluoride toothpaste is key to reducing the risk of oral diseases. By improving oral health, we not only boost individuals’ overall well-being but also contribute to reducing absenteeism in schools and workplaces due to oral health issues.” She emphasized the role of children as powerful change agents, stating, “Children can influence the adults around them, encouraging parents and guardians to adopt the habit of brushing twice daily. By teaching these young change-makers, we are fostering a ripple effect that will positively impact entire families and communities.” Gyang underscored that this campaign is part of Unilever’s broader social mission, which is deeply rooted in its purpose-driven brands. “At Unilever, our goal is to make sustainable living commonplace, and our brands play a critical role in driving this mission. Through Pepsodent, we are committed to improving global oral health and ensuring access to vital oral hygiene education. She added, “This is the start of our campaign for the 2024/2025 academic session. As we move into the next year, we plan to expand the campaign to other states. All of this is part of Pepsodent’s social mission, through which we aim to positively impact 10 million Nigerian children by 2025. So far, we have reached 7 million children and are on track to delivering this commitment.” In 2025, we will take the campaign to more states, continuing our mission to ensure that oral hygiene education reaches every child.”

Mary Gbemisola Akindola, Brand Manager for Pepsodent, reiterated the significance of the initiative in raising awareness about oral health and noted the additional efforts Pepsodent is making beyond schools.

“In addition to our school’s programme, we are also working with our partners, the Nigerian Dental Association, to take our oral health campaigns into various communities across the country, with a special focus on rural areas where access to dentists is limited,” Akindola explained. “This effort is in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health, various state ministries of health, and both federal and state education boards, to ensure that we reach the broadest number of people and make a lasting impact on oral hygiene awareness nationwide.”

In response to the activation, Bosede Oduntan, Headteacher of Ejigbo Model Primary School, expressed excitement over the initiative, noting that this would significantly empower pupils and boost their kids’ confidence.

She thanked Unilever and Pepsodent for their dedication to improving oral health across Nigeria and affirmed the school’s commitment to encouraging regular oral hygiene practices among its students.

As Pepsodent continues to expand its reach, the brand remains committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of children across Nigeria and beyond.

