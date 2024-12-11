Win N1 Million, Gift Hampers, Bags of Rice, and More with Infinix’s “Season of Surprises”

To thank its customers and fans for their loyalty throughout the year, Infinix Nigeria is rolling out an exciting Christmas promo filled with cash back, gift items, and home essentials The “Season of Surprises” promo, running from December 9th, 2024, to January 4th, 2025, is designed to give back and add a little extra joy to your holidays.

Here’s How to Participate

Walk into any Infinix-authorized retail shop nationwide. Buy any of the following Infinix devices during the promo period and receive an instant gift: Zero Flip: Instant N50,000 shopping voucher.

Hot 50 Pro+: Free Infinix XW1 Smart Watch.

Note 40 Pro, Note 40, Hot 50, Xpad: 1 packet of powdered milk or 2kg semo + branded gift item. Share your information with the Infinix store ambassador and collect your raffle ticket. Every Friday during the promo period, watch the raffle draws on @Infinixnigeria’s IG and Facebook pages to see the winners of: N1 million cash.

Gift hampers worth N150,000

A bag of rice, 25kg oil, and

Bundled Infinix accessories such as smartwatches and earbuds.

The Infinix “Season of Surprises” Christmas Promo runs from December 9th, 2024, to January 4th, 2025. Make sure you visit any Infinix-authorized retail shop to participate and grab your instant gifts and raffle tickets for a chance to win incredible prizes!

Stay updated throughout the promo by following @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok and using the hashtag #InfinixSeasonofSurprises.

Sponsored Content