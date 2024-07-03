Infinix Brand Month is Here: Win Home Appliances, Branded Gifts and N40,000 Discount on Infinix Smartphones

July is a special month for Infinix Nigeria, as it’s their anniversary, and the smartphone and accessories brand has decided to celebrate with their awesome customers by giving whooping discounts, amazing prizes, and fun activities.

Running from July 1st to 31st 2024, Infinix Brand Month will provide customers with opportunities to win amazing prizes when they purchase Infinix devices in-store and partake in weekly live sales on social media hosted by celebrities like Bisola Aiyeola, Timini, Stan Nze, Neo Energy and Daniel Etim-Effiong.

Here’s All You Need To Know And Do:

Instant Gifts: Throughout July, customers who buy ANY Infinix device from authorized retail stores will receive instant gift items.

The excitement doesn’t stop there!

Special Raffle for Infinix GT 20 Pro, Note 40 Series and Hot 40 Series Buyers: Customers who buy the Note 40 series, Hot 40 series, or GT 20 Pro smartphones will also get a raffle ticket that qualifies them to win amazing home electronic appliances, like Smart TV, Generators, Microwave, Refrigerators, Air Fryers, Washing Machine, Vacuum Cleaners, etc. Raffle draws will be conducted weekly on Infinix’s social media pages to select winners across regions.

Special Gift for GT 20 Pro: Customers who purchase the Infinix GT 20 Pro from Infinix-authorized retail stores will also get the Infinix XE30 Earbuds for free.

There’s still more:

There will be weekly live sales every Friday in July hosted by your favourite celebrities on Infinix’s Instagram and TikTok accounts (@infinixnigeria) where customers will get discount codes of N40,000 to shop select Infinix smartphones from Slot, 3CHub, Xpark and Pointek.

So start shopping for your Infinix devices at authorized retail stores across Nigeria this July, and stay tuned for the weekly draws and live sales on social media.

For updates, announcements, and more opportunities to engage with the Infinix community, follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Sponsored Content