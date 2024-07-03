Connect with us

Promotions

Infinix Brand Month is Here: Win Home Appliances, Branded Gifts and N40,000 Discount on Infinix Smartphones

Events News Promotions

How Do You Singleton: A Whisky Discovery & Personalization Experience

Events Promotions

Get Ready for the Access Bank Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton 6.0! | Here’s How to Participate

Events Promotions

LLF Maintains its Seven-Year Streak as One of Africa’s Leading Leather Fairs

Events Promotions

Intimate Conversations Spark Connection at Elizabeth Osho's "Who Do You Think You Are?" Launch

Promotions

How to Save up to 5% on Your Next Gift Card Purchase

Events News Promotions

TEDxLagos 2024: A Call to Action for a Better Future

Movies & TV Promotions

Mark Your Calendars: Lekki Wives the Reunion Premieres June 30th

Promotions

Nigerian Idol Season 9: Colgate’s Strategic Partnership Yields Yanga-Smile Benefits For 2024 Contestants

Events News Promotions

Get Ready to be Among the First to Experience Bvndle's Loyalty Rewards at The Yard

Promotions

Infinix Brand Month is Here: Win Home Appliances, Branded Gifts and N40,000 Discount on Infinix Smartphones

Written by Infinix Nigeria
Avatar photo

Published

26 mins ago

 on

July is a special month for Infinix Nigeria, as it’s their anniversary, and the smartphone and accessories brand has decided to celebrate with their awesome customers by giving whooping discounts, amazing prizes, and fun activities.

Running from July 1st to 31st 2024, Infinix Brand Month will provide customers with opportunities to win amazing prizes when they purchase Infinix devices in-store and partake in weekly live sales on social media hosted by celebrities like Bisola Aiyeola, Timini, Stan Nze, Neo Energy and Daniel Etim-Effiong.

Here’s All You Need To Know And Do:
Instant Gifts: Throughout July, customers who buy ANY Infinix device from authorized retail stores will receive instant gift items.

The excitement doesn’t stop there!
Special Raffle for Infinix GT 20 Pro, Note 40 Series and Hot 40 Series Buyers: Customers who buy the Note 40 series, Hot 40 series, or GT 20 Pro smartphones will also get a raffle ticket that qualifies them to win amazing home electronic appliances, like Smart TV, Generators, Microwave, Refrigerators, Air Fryers, Washing Machine, Vacuum Cleaners, etc. Raffle draws will be conducted weekly on Infinix’s social media pages to select winners across regions.

Special Gift for GT 20 Pro: Customers who purchase the Infinix GT 20 Pro from Infinix-authorized retail stores will also get the Infinix XE30 Earbuds for free.

There’s still more:
There will be weekly live sales every Friday in July hosted by your favourite celebrities on Infinix’s Instagram and TikTok accounts (@infinixnigeria) where customers will get discount codes of N40,000 to shop select Infinix smartphones from Slot, 3CHub, Xpark and Pointek.

So start shopping for your Infinix devices at authorized retail stores across Nigeria this July, and stay tuned for the weekly draws and live sales on social media.

For updates, announcements, and more opportunities to engage with the Infinix community, follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: My Experience As A First-Time Spelling Bee Mom

Growing Her Business and Settling in UAE; Ola Grace Talks About Her Work & Life in Dubai

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian

Mfonobong Inyang: Profound Thoughts That Can Move The Needle In The Second Half

Chaste Inegbedion: Building Wellness Strategies for Employees Contributes to Thriving Workplaces
css.php