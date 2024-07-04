The Ghanaian Presidency Welcomes CEO and Founding Partner of the Fearless Fund, Arian Simone

Arian Simone‘s delegation was led by Pan African company Ifactorylive CCO, Michael Djaba with Dora Whittley managing partner of Whittley Agency.

Venture capitalist Arian Simone had progressive discussions about Fearless Fund and Fearless Fund Foundation Africa with both his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and the first Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo along with other high level meetings with business leaders in the country.

A recent ruling by the U.S court of appeals for the 11th circuit has thrown a wrench into the fearless funds efforts to support black women entrepreneurs. The legal challenge led by Edward Blum and his group argues that the fearless funds grant program violates civil rights laws by using race as a criterion for awarding grants.

Despite the courts ruling, her zeal for providing financial opportunities for women of colour and passion for positive change on the continent is steadfast. During her visit to Ghana she awarded a grant at start up incubator MEST AFRICA to Agriguard.

Fearless Fund has invested over 27 million US dollars in women of color businesses, additionally, they have Invested over $850,000 USD in African-founded businesses and provided grants in Côte d’Ivoire. Arian Simone is a woman of valor creating equitable opportunities for under represented groups in the global business landscape.

