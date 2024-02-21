Connect with us

News Promotions

Ghanaian Delegates Commemorate Grenada's 50th Anniversary with Grand Celebration

Career News

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli is the New CEO of ONE Campaign

Events News Promotions

Itel and Carry1st Partner to Host the Call of Duty: Mobile Gaming Challenge in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

ALX Conference Celebrates Its Tech Courses' Impact on Learners' Lives

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

A Bride, a Blog, and Betrayal: Accelerate Studios Unveils 'Big Book of Lies: Book One- Unbrided' Series | Get to Know

Career News Promotions

AWIEF Partners With Victoria’s Secret to Launch Its Growth Accelerator in Nigeria

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Style

GenZ 90s Obsession: See How British-Nigerian Vivian Oparah Served Nostalgic Fashion at the BAFTAs

News

Tanzania’s Ramadhani Brothers win "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League"

News

This Is What’s Happening in Congo

News

State Police Bill Passes Second Reading at House of Representatives

News

Ghanaian Delegates Commemorate Grenada’s 50th Anniversary with Grand Celebration

Avatar photo

Published

23 hours ago

 on

His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo and a high-level delegation from the Ghana government attended the 50th anniversary of Grenada the spice island, marking the first African president since the 1980’s.

Prime Minster, Honorable Dickon Mitchell & President Akuffo Addo signed an MOU between Ghana & Grenada based on cooperation in culture, trade and education.

Some of the initiatives benefiting both nations from the agreement may include cultural exchange programmes, trade, business and investment forums, educational exchanges & knowledge sharing platforms within the Afro Caribbean brand.

Michael Djaba, Chief Creative Officer of Ifactorylive & creator of the Afro Caribbean night business brunch said

I am looking forward to what’s to come from the agreement between the two countries. We have put in a significant amount of work under the auspices of producing a Afro Caribbean movie supported by Eastpoint convention bureau in Atlanta spearheaded by Chantel Ross Francois which led to creating the Afro Caribbean Night business brunch where discussions commenced in earnest with Dr Nadia Adongo Fynn, Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs Office of The president of Ghana and Ambassador Richard Allan Nixon from Grenada.

Video credit @gisgrenada (Government Information Service Grenada). For more information, visit the soon to be launched website.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php