Ghanaian Delegates Commemorate Grenada’s 50th Anniversary with Grand Celebration

His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo and a high-level delegation from the Ghana government attended the 50th anniversary of Grenada the spice island, marking the first African president since the 1980’s.

Prime Minster, Honorable Dickon Mitchell & President Akuffo Addo signed an MOU between Ghana & Grenada based on cooperation in culture, trade and education.

Some of the initiatives benefiting both nations from the agreement may include cultural exchange programmes, trade, business and investment forums, educational exchanges & knowledge sharing platforms within the Afro Caribbean brand.

Michael Djaba, Chief Creative Officer of Ifactorylive & creator of the Afro Caribbean night business brunch said

I am looking forward to what’s to come from the agreement between the two countries. We have put in a significant amount of work under the auspices of producing a Afro Caribbean movie supported by Eastpoint convention bureau in Atlanta spearheaded by Chantel Ross Francois which led to creating the Afro Caribbean Night business brunch where discussions commenced in earnest with Dr Nadia Adongo Fynn, Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs Office of The president of Ghana and Ambassador Richard Allan Nixon from Grenada.

