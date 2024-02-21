A Bride, a Blog, and Betrayal: Accelerate Studios Unveils ‘Big Book of Lies: Book One- Unbrided’ Series | Get to Know

Hold onto your veils! Big Books of Lies: Book One – Unbrided, a blockbuster series from Accelerate Studios, premieres on YouTube on February 23rd. Buckle up for a chaotic bridal shower and a wedding gone wrong in this dramatic new series. The decision to launch the series on YouTube is based on the success it achieved on Accelerate Plus, the company’s premier subscription video-on-demand platform.

The storyline follows the Nigerian queen of blogs, Agnes Icha, played by Derby Frankson, whose bridal shower becomes the epicentre for revealing secrets and lies from the past. The night takes unexpected turns when Agnes’ blog, “A GRADE TEA,” is hacked, exposing bizarre private moments with her Agnes’ fiancé. Friends gather to turn the bridal shower into an intervention, each harbouring hidden motives.

Created and produced by Xavier Ighorodje, “Big Books of Lies: Book One- Unbrided” promises to unravel truths and present an authentic African story for a global audience.

Colette Otusheso, Accelerate’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed delight, stating,

We are thrilled to present ‘Big Books of Lies: Book One- Unbrided’ on our YouTube channel. This series explores realistic nostalgic romance and relationships turned sour, reflecting a series of love entanglements. As you dive into the drama, you will be hooked with questions – how did the night turn into a full-blown girl fight? Who has a man in the trunk of her car? Did the marriage eventually take place? The answers await you on “Big Books of Lies.

Binge-worthy drama awaits! Subscribe to Accelerate TV YouTube for Unbrided and a vibrant mix of lifestyle, comedy, and drama. You can also download the Accelerate Plus app from your Android and IOS stores to enjoy while on the go.

Accelerate Plus, is the Premier subscription video-on-demand platform of Accelerate TV, a leading Nigerian digital, lifestyle, and entertainment platform powered by Access Bank. Accelerate Plus is more than a platform for African content for us. It catalyses, highlights and promotes an undiluted African narrative in the face of global misconceptions.

Accelerate Plus houses undiluted African content, including Accelerate original content, like fans’ favourite, The Olive, Visa on Arrival, and a diverse selection of Movies, TV shows, dramas, and lifestyle content curated from across Africa. Log on to the Accelerate plus to enjoy and start Watching Africa Anywhere.

Sponsored Content