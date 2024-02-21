AWIEF Partners With Victoria’s Secret to Launch Its Growth Accelerator in Nigeria

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) announces the launch of its Growth Accelerator programme in Nigeria, in partnership with iconic global brand Victoria’s Secret & Co.

AWIEF is implementing the programme as part of The Tour Impact Fund, a Victoria’s Secret initiative dedicated to advancing gender equality, empowering women across the globe and amplifying their voices. As one of only four organisations worldwide partnering with Victoria’s Secret on The Tour Impact Fund, AWIEF is honoured to collaborate with a world-leading retailer to extend its flagship, AWIEF Growth Accelerator to women-owned or women-led SMEs based and operating in Nigeria.

This partnership is driven by AWIEF and Victoria’s Secret’s shared vision of a more inclusive world and a commitment to advancing the opportunities and success of women entrepreneurs by empowering and equipping them with the resources and tools they need to grow and scale their businesses sustainably.

Both Victoria’s Secret and AWIEF believe in the power of women entrepreneurs to drive positive change in society. Implemented in 2017, AWIEF Growth Accelerator is a flagship business development programme designed to support high-growth-oriented women-owned or women-led ventures with high-level business development and growth strategy training, corporate advisory, mentorship individualized support, networks, and access to finance.

Call for Applications

In 2024, AWIEF’s partnership with Victoria’s Secret will provide twenty (20) women founders and/or leaders of innovative, growth-stage businesses based in Nigeria with the opportunity to participate in the seven-month, high-impact, investment readiness programme.

The AWIEF Growth Accelerator in Nigeria targets multi-sector businesses. However, priority will be given to technology-based and tech-enabled businesses in catalytic sectors such as agriculture, health, education, creative industry, financial services, renewable energy, logistics, and climate-smart solutions.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for selection, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Ownership: Women-owned (>51%) or,

Leadership: Women-led at C-Suite or equivalent level or,

Product or service specifically or disproportionately benefits women.

Additionally, businesses must be:

Based and operating in Nigeria.

Highly innovative and scalable ventures.

In post-revenue stage.

In operation for not less than three years.

Owned or led by ambitious and committed women entrepreneurs.

Seeking investment or funding to scale and expand.

The deadline for applications is March 24 2024 at 11:59 pm West Africa Time (WAT).

Applications will only be accepted through this link.

For more information email: [email protected]

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for AWIEF