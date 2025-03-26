AWIEF Extends Growth Accelerator Application Deadline with African Guarantee Fund & FSDH Merchant Bank

Are you a Nigerian female founder or woman-led SME with an annual turnover of between NGN 10 – 500 million? Is your business registered and operating in Nigeria? This opportunity is for you!

The AWIEF Growth Accelerator Programme application deadline has been extended to Monday, 7 April 2025, at 11:59 pm West Africa Time (WAT). Women-owned and women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) in Nigeria that have not yet applied are encouraged to take advantage of this extended opportunity to participate in a transformative programme designed to facilitate their access to vital business finance.

With support from the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and FSDH Merchant Bank, AWIEF is implementing this flagship programme to address the critical funding gap faced by women entrepreneurs in Africa. The Growth Accelerator Programme is aligned with the African Development Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, which aims to unlock up to USD 3 billion in financing for WSMEs across the continent.

Who Can Apply?

Eligible businesses must meet ONE of the following criteria:

Women Ownership: At least 51% share owned by a woman OR founded by a woman.

At least 51% share owned by a woman OR founded by a woman. Leadership: At least 20% women in senior management OR 10% women on the Board.

At least 20% women in senior management OR 10% women on the Board. Products & Services: Offer products or services that enhance the well-being of women/girls or drive gender equality.

Applications are now being accepted, with the new deadline set for April 7,2025. This extended deadline presents a valuable opportunity to elevate your business to its next phase of development. Ensure your application is submitted before Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm West Africa Time.

Click here for the link for full details and to submit your application. For enquiries, please send an email to: [email protected]

