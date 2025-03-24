Market Square is Set to Expand Its Footprint with Grand Openings in Lekki and Gbagada

Market Square, Nigeria’s Premier grocery retail chain, continues its rapid expansion with the grand opening of its 35th and 36th stores in Purple Lekki in the prestigious residential community of Lekki and Gbagada, located at Eterna Filling Station, Gbagada Junction (Inside Former Mobil Filling Station), Apapa Oshodi Expressway respectively.

This development further strengthens the company’s footprint in Lagos and underscores its commitment to bringing high-quality, affordable products closer to Nigerian shoppers.

The launch of the new stores represents yet another milestone in Marketsquare’s mission to provide a superior shopping experience. With an extensive selection of groceries, fresh produce, household essentials, and more, the Purple Lekki and Gbagada locations were designed to cater to the diverse needs of these dynamic communities.

Speaking about the store openings, Emmanuel Patrick Isangediok, Head of Marketing at Market Square, shared;

We are thrilled to bring the Marketsquare shopping experience to the residents of Lekki and Gbagada. Our goal is to continuously expand and ensure that more Nigerians have access to quality products at the best prices, all within a serene and customer-focused environment.

To celebrate the launch, customers can look forward to exciting promotions, exclusive discounts, and a seamless shopping experience at both locations.

These additions not only reinforce Marketsquare’s commitment to growth but also highlight its dedication to convenience and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

For the latest updates, follow Marketsquare on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. You can also shop online at your convenience by visiting www.marketsquareng.com.

About Market Square

Market Square is Nigeria’s premier grocery retail chain, offering an extensive range of consumer goods at competitive prices. With a steadily growing presence across the country, currently operating 36 branches in 12 States across the following cities and towns – Abuja, Kaduna, Ota, Enugu, Aba, Umuahia, Benin City, Aduwawa, Port Harcourt, Onne, Yenagoa, Uyo, Eket, Owerri, Asaba and Lagos.

The company is dedicated to providing quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. Marketsquare operates under Sundry Markets.

Sponsored Content