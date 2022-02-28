Marketsquare is set to bring Exquisite Shopping Experience to Maryland

Sundry Markets, owners of Marketsquare, an emerging retail giant in Nigeria has announced plans to open another Marketsquare store in the heart of Maryland, a central hub of Lagos, the commercial city of Nigeria. The store will be the cynosure for all when opened.

The proposed Maryland store when opened will be the 21st store to be launched across Nigeria by the Sundry Markets.

Maryland Marketsquare is expected to enliven the growing in-store shopping experience that would excite residents of Ikeja, Palmgrove, Ogudu, Ilupeju, Obanikoro, Anthony village, and environs with the tag line: “find more and pay less”.

Speaking on the proposed Marketsquare store opening, the Marketing Manager of the Sundry Markets said,

“We are excited to announce the opening of another exciting Marketsquare experience at Maryland, Lagos. Marketsquare is bringing top quality products to Nigerians at the amazing prices they can find in any location we move to. There is also an effective online platform by simply visiting www.marketsquareng.com to place your orders at the comfort of anywhere, and get your items delivered at your doorstep.”

At Maketsquare store, residents will be getting the best bargain on a different range of products such as packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, groceries, wines & spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances, for individuals, households, and corporate needs.

Having set out with the first outlet in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State in 2015, Marketsquare has grown into a well-accepted indigenous retail chain of supermarkets in Nigeria. The stores are located in major cities such as Owerri, Aba, Uyo, Yenagoa, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Lagos, Abuja, and Eket.

For more information about Marketsquare, send an email to [email protected]. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sponsored Content