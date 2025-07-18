Connect with us

RURU Makes London Debut With Upcoming Summer Pop-up

TECNO Spark 40 Series: Bold Fashion Meets Next-Gen Tech

Elevating Healthcare Standards: The Official Launch of BTL Medical and Aesthetic Solutions in Nigeria

Johnnie Walker Blonde Island Block Party: See What Went Down

From Bold Beginnings to Gold Sponsorship: Guinness™'s 10-Season Love Story with BBNaija

TECNO launches the SPARK 40 Series: A Slim AI-Enabled Device

Gin Mare's Lagos Launch Brought a Taste of the Mediterranean to the City

Business of Photography Conference Returns with Captivating Theme "The Art of Enterprise" for 2025

A Toast to Fearless Futures: Glenfiddich Celebrates Season 5 of the Nancy Isime Show

Get to Know Interswitch's New Human-Centered Pan-African Campaign

RURU Makes London Debut With Upcoming Summer Pop-up

Ruru, a contemporary African lifestyle label, is set to make its official debut in the UK with an immersive pop-up experience from July 21 to 26, 2025, at two iconic venues along Oxford Street, London

At the heart of RURU is a commitment to natural materials and fluid, effortless pieces. The brand offers a curated collection of kaftans, loungewear sets, everyday dresses and elevated essentials — all crafted using premium, breathable natural fibres. Earth tones, organic textures and calm silhouettes define the RURU aesthetic, designed to move with the wearer and evoke a sense of ease. Each piece is carefully constructed to offer versatility, elegance and comfort, allowing women to transition seamlessly between moments of rest, movement and expression.

RURU is deeply rooted in the principles of slow fashion and sustainable craftsmanship. The brand celebrates quality over quantity, prioritising thoughtful production and materials that are gentle on both the body and the planet. Every garment is a tribute to artisanal work and mindful living, a counter to fast fashion and fleeting trends with sustainability at its core. RURU champions longevity, minimal waste and a deeper emotional connection to what we wear.

This launch marks more than a new collection; it’s the arrival of a new philosophy in fashion: one that merges African soul with global elegance, empowering women to dress with intention and ease.

What to Expect at the Pop-Up:
  • A collection featuring organic textiles and versatile staples
  • Exclusive pieces designed specifically for women over 30—effortlessly stylish and wearable
  • Interactive styling sessions to help curate your ideal summer wardrobe
  • Sustainable fashion storytelling in a beautifully curated space
  • Don’t forget to ask about the London Deal of the Day, accessible only when you register to attend

Whether you’re seeking everyday elegance or standout pieces for sun-soaked days, RURU warmly invites you to explore a collection where heritage meets elegance with grace.

Ruru — Rooted in African heritage and reimagined for the modern woman

For more information about the summer pop – please register on rebublicofruru or follow on Instagram.

Event Details

London Fashion Souk

  • Monday – Wednesday, July 21-23
  • 95 Oxford St.London
  • 10 am – 8 pm daily

Tales

  • Friday – Saturday, July 25 – 26
  • 28 Cavendish St, off Oxford St, London
  • 10 am – 8 pm daily

