RURU Makes London Debut With Upcoming Summer Pop-up

Ruru, a contemporary African lifestyle label, is set to make its official debut in the UK with an immersive pop-up experience from July 21 to 26, 2025, at two iconic venues along Oxford Street, London

At the heart of RURU is a commitment to natural materials and fluid, effortless pieces. The brand offers a curated collection of kaftans, loungewear sets, everyday dresses and elevated essentials — all crafted using premium, breathable natural fibres. Earth tones, organic textures and calm silhouettes define the RURU aesthetic, designed to move with the wearer and evoke a sense of ease. Each piece is carefully constructed to offer versatility, elegance and comfort, allowing women to transition seamlessly between moments of rest, movement and expression.

RURU is deeply rooted in the principles of slow fashion and sustainable craftsmanship. The brand celebrates quality over quantity, prioritising thoughtful production and materials that are gentle on both the body and the planet. Every garment is a tribute to artisanal work and mindful living, a counter to fast fashion and fleeting trends with sustainability at its core. RURU champions longevity, minimal waste and a deeper emotional connection to what we wear.

This launch marks more than a new collection; it’s the arrival of a new philosophy in fashion: one that merges African soul with global elegance, empowering women to dress with intention and ease.

What to Expect at the Pop-Up:

A collection featuring organic textiles and versatile staples

Exclusive pieces designed specifically for women over 30—effortlessly stylish and wearable

Interactive styling sessions to help curate your ideal summer wardrobe

Sustainable fashion storytelling in a beautifully curated space

Don’t forget to ask about the London Deal of the Day, accessible only when you register to attend

Whether you’re seeking everyday elegance or standout pieces for sun-soaked days, RURU warmly invites you to explore a collection where heritage meets elegance with grace.

Ruru — Rooted in African heritage and reimagined for the modern woman

For more information about the summer pop – please register on rebublicofruru or follow on Instagram.

Event Details

London Fashion Souk

Monday – Wednesday, July 21-23

95 Oxford St.London

10 am – 8 pm daily

Tales

Friday – Saturday, July 25 – 26

28 Cavendish St, off Oxford St, London

10 am – 8 pm daily

