Lush Hair has Empowered over 500 Youth with its 3-Day Free Styling Workshop in Asaba

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The whole of Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH) stood agog for the very first 3 days training organized by Lush Hair Academy which came at free of cost to all interested youth in Asaba. It was such an engaging yet mind stimulating vocational styling workshop in professional braiding and bridal styling.

Engr Stella Emecheta, Registrar, Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), Dr. C.E.O Anuku, Rector, Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), Lilian Onyenyionwu, Immediate Past President, Soroptimist International, Asaba, Priscilla Chibueze, State President, Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO), Mayor Vivian, State Secretary, Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO).

It was a colorful and well attended gathering hosting the presence of the crème de la crème in the Asaba hair industry, coming together to lend support to both the brand and beneficiaries of the exercise. From the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO) to the Management team of NABCOTECH and representatives of the Rotary Club in Delta State.


Through the three days engagement workshop, students were taken through basic orientation, practical, assessment and certification exercise.

The class was divided into two parts: Beginners and Intermediate group. Beginners comprised of people with little or no prior knowledge in hairstyling, who required grooming from the scratch. While the intermediate was those who needed some brushing up or a build upon already acquired skills and learn about ways to enhance their creativity in professional hair making/styling.

Major highlight came on the last day of workshop, which was set aside for assessment. In throwing some fun into the learning experience while creating a real picture of the situation, Students were presented the opportunity to pick a model amongst themselves to represent the group, on whom to practicalise the braiding styles and all bridal hairstyles training which had been learned in the previous couple of days. Models representing all the groups were all dressed up in bridal attire looking all glamourous with complimentary elegant bridal hairdo styled on the spot.

Speaking on the workshop, Edith Okechukwu, Coordinator, Lush Hair Academy who also doubled as one of the facilitators, said

“We are still in awe by the magnitude of students who have shown up to partake in this 3-day free workshop, it was a full house and the passion and zeal which they equally exhibited is amazing. They have demonstrated a good attitude towards learning and we are proud to have provided the platform.”

Chizoba Ekanem, a beneficiary stated that,

“I feel privileged to have been a part of this workshop, I was part of the beginners’ group, and I must confess that the experience is nothing compared to my expectation. I am now equipped with basic knowledge in bridal styling which I hope to build upon when the class starts In March.

Meanwhile, an active class session is starting in March, interested candidates are to follow the links below.
For Beginners, Click Here
For Intermediate, Click Here

