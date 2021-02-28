Lush Hair just launched the Free Lush Hair Academy | Here’s how the Launch went down

From the staple of Tolaram Group, Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium hair extension brand has officially launched a hairstyling academy at zero cost to both existing stylists and aspiring Nigerian youth who have picked up interest in professional hair making and styling.

Lush Hair Academy in collaboration with the Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Development will be taking the classes at MAKE-ME professional institute, Surulere – a popular hairdressing center with a pedigree of untainted reputation and unrivaled service delivery in Lagos State.

The workshop is designed for all Nigerian youths who want to sharpen their skills and learn about ways to enhance their creativity in professional hair making/styling from experts who already have made a remarkable impact in the industry. The program aims at keeping potential students updated on the latest hairstyles, trends, products, equipment-handling, and styling techniques, etc.

According to the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar in a statement said that the initiative was borne out of the realization that lots of Nigerian youth who are unemployed still have the zeal to become entrepreneurs. However, due to some constraints, they cannot start on their own. In view of this, we decided to encourage youth who we recognize as the future of the nation, with a vocational training opportunity to start up a profitable business.

On the other hand, existing stylists who may want to sharpen their skills to build on previous knowledge are equally welcome to participate at no cost.

The academy is a weekly program that will run through the end of the year. A minimum of 40 students will be taken per class for 40 weeks.

“Another advantage of this training is that several celebrity hairstylists are already on board to coach through different aspects of hairstyling throughout the year, such as; Braiding, Natural Hair Styling, Crotchet Styling, Bridal Hair Styling, Ghana Weaving, etc. The opportunity to learn from industry professionals will provide deep insight as to what it takes to be successful on the job” she noted.

To further lend credence to the project, the Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty alleviation has formally endorsed the Lush Hair Academy congratulating the brand on initiating yet another gigantic stride towards impacting people’s lives positively.

According to Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, who was ably represented by the ministry’s director, Olufunke Shyllon, this is certainly a life-transforming empowerment opportunity that does not present itself all the time, so participants are hereby advised to take advantage of this to establish a sustainable future.

To register for the program, interested applicants are advised to follow Lush Hair’s social media pages and click on the link in bio or call 070058744247 for further inquiries.

