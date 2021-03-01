Connect with us

Events Promotions

Big win for DOTTS Media House as they get awarded as West Africa Digital Marketing Agency of the decade by IBMN

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Events Movies & TV Scoop

John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya win at the 2021 Golden Globes | See Full List

Events

China Africa Business Council Opens first Africa Office in Lagos

Events Promotions

AG Baby & Simi are set to shut it down at oraimo's HotBox on February 28th

Events Promotions

Here are the Key Takeaways from the I4G Ehingbeti2021 Post Hub Activation

Events Promotions

Get the Scoop on Ingressive Capital Hub's Discussion at the Ehingbeti 2021

Events Promotions

Here are some useful Insights on Unlocking Agricultural Potential from the Ehingbeti2021 Post Hub Activation

Events Promotions

Big Win for JIK as they get endorsed by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)

Events Promotions

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Laolu NYC, Osas Ighodaro, Meji Alabi are standing with Global Stars in the 'Draw The Line Against Malaria' Campaign

Events

Big win for DOTTS Media House as they get awarded as West Africa Digital Marketing Agency of the decade by IBMN

Published

7 hours ago

 on

At the just-concluded 10TH West Africa Brands Excellence Awards 2021, Dotts Media House emerges as one of the award winners of the evening

The event, held at the Sheraton Lagos with covid-19 protocols duly observed, The Institute of Brand Management (IBMN) through the West Africa Brands Excellence Awards give recognition annually to companies, agencies, & brands who have consistent in delivering impressive results in the 12 months of review and individuals that show true achievement in their specific sector.

This year’s edition was special, as the institute announced its 10th anniversary and celebrated The 2021 Winners for a decade of excellence. Amongst winners like PZ Cussons, Wema Bank, Panaserv, Nestle, etc.

In our 6years of existence, Dotts has spearheaded complex & creative digital campaigns for a plethora of global brands including; 2SureNG, HP, INTEL, PEPSI, Netherlands Embassy, 9Mobile, Lipton Ice Tea, Jumia Food, PopcentralTV, Freshforte, etc. to name a few and its humbling to have been recognized tonight” – Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr (Founder/CEO, Dotts Media House) said in his acceptance speech.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chizurum Egwunwankwo: How I Cope With the Emotional Toll of Job Hunting

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Money Matters with Nimi: Ten Money Tips for Couples

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)
Advertisement
css.php