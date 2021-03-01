BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Connect with us

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards was hosted last night by Tina Fey, from the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center in New York, and Amy Poehler, from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

This year like most of the award shows that took place in 2020, things looked significantly different. Even though they weren’t physical red carpets, due to the pandemic, celebrities still came through looking their best from the confide of their homes, hotel room and gardens.

Scroll through to see how your favourite Hollywood stars were spotted at the event.

Regina King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Angela Bassett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Susan Kelechi Watson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Emma Corrin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Tiffany Haddish

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Laverne Cox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox)

Andra Day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Amanda Seyfried

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Dan Levy

Leslie Odom Jr.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Online Brasil (@eonlinebrasil)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Gal Gadot

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Jon Batiste

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Amy Poehler

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Joaquin Phoenix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Julia Garner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Elle Fanning

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Sarah Hyland

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Tina Fey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Nicole Kidman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Anya Taylor Joy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Photo Credit: golden globes

