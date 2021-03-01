Events
BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes
The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards was hosted last night by Tina Fey, from the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center in New York, and Amy Poehler, from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
This year like most of the award shows that took place in 2020, things looked significantly different. Even though they weren’t physical red carpets, due to the pandemic, celebrities still came through looking their best from the confide of their homes, hotel room and gardens.
Scroll through to see how your favourite Hollywood stars were spotted at the event.
Regina King
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Angela Bassett
View this post on Instagram
Susan Kelechi Watson
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Erivo
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Emma Corrin
View this post on Instagram
Tiffany Haddish
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Laverne Cox
View this post on Instagram
Andra Day
View this post on Instagram
Amanda Seyfried
View this post on Instagram
Dan Levy
View this post on Instagram
Leslie Odom Jr.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Gal Gadot
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jon Batiste
View this post on Instagram
Amy Poehler
View this post on Instagram
Joaquin Phoenix
View this post on Instagram
Julia Garner
View this post on Instagram
Elle Fanning
View this post on Instagram
Sarah Hyland
View this post on Instagram
Tina Fey
View this post on Instagram
Nicole Kidman
View this post on Instagram
Anya Taylor Joy
View this post on Instagram
Photo Credit: golden globes