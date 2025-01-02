Connect with us

Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson & More Set to Present at the 2025 Golden Globes

Segun Arinze Embarks on a Quest for Justice in "Katangari Goes to Town" | Watch Trailer

The "Everybody Loves Jenifa" Cast Just Made Aso Oke Look This Good for 2025 | See Photos

“Everybody Loves Jenifa" Has Crossed the 1 Billion Naira Mark at the Box Office

Grab the Popcorn & Stream These Nollywood Films Before 2024 Says Goodbye

Uche Jombo Rings in Another Year with Love, Gratitude & a Stunning Dress

Family Drama Unfolds in Episode 3 of 'A Heart on The Line' as Yomi Faces Rejection Again

"I Decided to Go For it All" - OkuSaga Adeoluwa on Pursuing Every Passion | #BNMeet the Star

Rediscover Afro Fashion on 'Christmas in Lagos': Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

Watch "Princess of Africa," James Brown & Ekwutousi Philo in New Comedy Series "Hotel Palava" Season 1

Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson & More Set to Present at the 2025 Golden Globes

Photo credit: Violadavis/Instagram

A stellar lineup of presenters has been announced ahead of the 82nd Annual Golden Globes airing live on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The Golden Globes, an awards show which recognises outstanding achievements in film and television from the past year, will be held at the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. 

Elton John, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel are among those who will take the stage during the ceremony. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host this year’s show, making history as the first woman to solo host the Globes. The ceremony will air at 8 PM ET on CBS and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ in the US.

See the full list of presenters:

  • Andrew Garfield
  • Anthony Mackie
  • Anthony Ramos
  • Anya Taylor-Joy
  • Ariana DeBose
  • Aubrey Plaza
  • Auliʻi Cravalho
  • Awkwafina
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Catherine O’Hara
  • Colin Farrell
  • Colman Domingo
  • Demi Moore
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Édgar Ramírez
  • Elton John
  • Gal Gadot
  • Glenn Close
  • Jeff Goldblum
  • Jennifer Coolidge
  • Kaley Cuoco
  • Kate Hudson
  • Kathy Bates
  • Ke Huy Quan
  • Kerry Washington
  • Margaret Qualley
  • Melissa McCarthy
  • Michael Keaton
  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Miles Teller
  • Mindy Kaling
  • Morris Chestnut
  • Nate Bargatze
  • Nicolas Cage
  • Rachel Brosnahan
  • Rob McElhenney
  • Salma Hayek Pinault
  • Sarah Paulson
  • Seth Rogen
  • Sharon Stone
  • Vin Diesel
  • Viola Davis
  • Zoë Kravitz
