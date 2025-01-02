Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson & More Set to Present at the 2025 Golden Globes

A stellar lineup of presenters has been announced ahead of the 82nd Annual Golden Globes airing live on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The Golden Globes, an awards show which recognises outstanding achievements in film and television from the past year, will be held at the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Elton John, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel are among those who will take the stage during the ceremony. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host this year’s show, making history as the first woman to solo host the Globes. The ceremony will air at 8 PM ET on CBS and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ in the US.

See the full list of presenters: