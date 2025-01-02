Segun Arinze Embarks on a Quest for Justice in “Katangari Goes to Town” | Watch Trailer

A retired police inspector’s quest for justice takes a turn when he’s called back to the city to investigate the murder of his cousin. In “Katangari Goes to Town,” Katangari’s search for answers unravels a web of family secrets, betrayal, and lies. With everyone a suspect, the stakes rise, and the city may never be the same.

Segun Arinze stars as Katangari in this intense thriller alongside Ireti Doyle, Munachi Abii, Gbubemi Ejeye, Bethel Njoku (Senator Comedian), Makama Sani Mu’azu, Patience Ene Ujah, Rekiya Ibrahim Atta, Abdulfatai Otori, and Victor Panwal (Blaqboi).

Directed by Rueben Reng and produced by Ikechukwu Omenaihe, Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri, “Katangari Goes to Town” premieres on January 4th, exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below: