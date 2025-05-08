AMVCA2025 Begins with Icons’ Night Tribute to Nollywood’s Greats | See Highlights

The countdown to the 2025 AMVCAs has officially begun, and what better way to kick things off than with a night dedicated to the icons who helped shape the industry. Icon’s Night marked the first in a four-day lineup of events celebrating African cinema—from honouring legends and spotlighting rising stars to embracing culture, craft, and community.

The evening set the tone with laughter, nostalgia and good moments as Nollywood’s most celebrated figures gathered to reflect, connect and revel in decades of storytelling. From surprise performances to emotional reunions, it was a powerful reminder of the journeys that brought us here, and the stories still to come.

See highlights below:

Unscripted and Unforgettable

When Joke Silva and Ireti Doyle stepped on stage for an unrehearsed performance, the audience watched in awe. Two powerhouses, one stage, and a moment that reminded everyone of the talent and passion that built Nollywood.

Shortly after, comedy greats Okey Bakassi and Norbert Young delivered a surprise act that had the room roaring with laughter

From Majid Michel, known for his powerful roles, to Ego Boyo, who brought grace and insight to the occasion, it was an evening rich with presence and meaning.

Ken Erics took a quiet moment to share a message with up-and-coming actors, a reminder that true legacy lies in the wisdom we pass on.

Catching up with the ever-stylish Tana Adelana, who brought her beautiful vibes to the room, was another highlight of the night.

When Eucharia Anunobi made her entrance, the room lit up with applause. Her colleagues received her warmly, a moving show of respect for one of Nollywood’s enduring queens.

A Bit of Fun

No night among screen legends would be complete without a little nostalgia. The “Guess That Movie” game brought out laughs, memories and plenty of friendly banter. Lucky winners went home with goody bags from Amstel Malta, adding a cheerful note to an already memorable gathering.

Scroll down to see more highlights from Icon’s Night at the AMVCAs

More highlights of guests and icons at the AMVCA icons night.

