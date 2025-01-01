The “Everybody Loves Jenifa” Cast Just Made Aso Oke Look This Good for 2025 | See Photos

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The new year is here and celebrity photos are already rolling in. The stars of “Everybody Loves Jenifa” are  joining in, sending their best wishes in style. To mark the occasion, Funke Akindele—the producer and director of the comedy film, which recently crossed the #1 billion mark in 19 days—shared a stunning set of photos that perfectly capture the spirit of celebration.

Dressed in colourful aso oke in shades of blue, red, orange, and purple, each outfit reflects the beauty of traditional Nigerian fashion. The leading ladies—Funke Akindele, Nancy Isime, Omowunmi Dada, and Destiny Etiko—look radiant in their beautifully styled headgears, while the men—FolarinFalzFalana, Layi Wasabi, Stan Nze, and Adedimeji Lateef—add their flair in caps that complete their looks effortlessly.

It’s a stylish and heartwarming way to start the year, and we’ve got more photos for you to enjoy below

