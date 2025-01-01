Toke Makinwa’s Bold Red Look is How You Start 2025 in Style

It’s a brand-new year, and celebrities are wasting no time turning up the style heat!

Media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa kicked off the new year with stunning photos she posted on Instagram this morning.

Draped in a stunning red dress that creates the illusion of being wet and clinging effortlessly to her curves, Toke embodies bold sophistication. She pairs the show-stopping dress with silver accessories—a statement necklace, matching bracelet, and a sleek silver purse accompanied by a mini bag.

Toke completes the look with nude makeup, striking red nails, and red-and-silver strappy heels, exuding effortless glam. Her caption, “Bringing the heat to ‘25 🍾💄💰”, couldn’t be more fitting—she’s clearly stepping into 2025 with style and confidence!

Check out her photos below and watch her 2024 wrap-up: