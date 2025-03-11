Toke Makinwa Leads International Women’s Day Special Conversation on Rubbin’ Minds

Media Personality Toke Makinwa joined Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds last Sunday for the International Women’s Day special. It was an insightful conversation as women discuss issues that are important to them.

The conversation explores:

Owning Your Femininity – Embracing womanhood unapologetically and redefining strength on personal terms.

Equality & Empowerment: Breaking Free from Patriarchy – Addressing societal structures and the fight for true gender equality.

What It Takes to Build a Career in Nigeria as a Woman – Navigating challenges in the workforce, breaking glass ceilings, and achieving success.

Here’s what their guests had to say:

“We must dismantle systemic bias, government and organizations should work to remove systemic bias and fully allow women to thrive”- Francesca Uriri, Founder, Leading Ladies Africa “Before Miss Nigeria, I was the most beautiful girl in Taraba for 2 years… I grew up in a northern home where it is a strict setting, everything is dictated… Being Miss Nigeria, there was no support, I was called stubborn for daring not to conform”- Beauty Tukura, 43rd Miss Nigeria and Brand Influencer “Anytime a woman’s mind is empowered, it becomes a problem… In this time and age, when is this fight going to stop”- Omotunde ‘lolo’ Adebowale, Media Personality “We women expect everyone else to do something for us. When are we going to find our voice”- Prudence Stanley-Zebulon, Creative Director at Cheries Interior “Self-awareness, knowing who you are, knowing what you bring to the table, will make it hard for any external factor to influence you negatively”- Lola Olukuewu, Co-founder and COO, Aivira Technologies

Toke Makinwa had this to say:

“As a woman, wanting to rent a property in Lagos, the landlord is uninterested. They feel if it’s a man there’s more financial security… In what ways can we highlight this systemic oppression that women are faced with daily?”

Watch key moments from the conversation below

