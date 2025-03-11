Connect with us

Inspired News Promotions

Toke Makinwa Leads International Women’s Day Special Conversation on Rubbin’ Minds

BN TV Inspired

How Can You Position Yourself for Greatness? Watch Lanre Olusola Share Strategies

Inspired Living Scoop

A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere She Chooses

Events Inspired Promotions

Nkebet Mesele’s Made-in-Payment Podcast Spotlights Women Shaping Africa’s Payment Industry

Events Inspired News Promotions

Women Leading Change: Oprah and Prada Uzodimma Promote Disability Inclusion with The Ability Life Initiative

BN TV Inspired

Ebuka Songs Shares How God Called Him to Global Music at 22 on the Open Up Podcast

BN TV Inspired

Chude Jideonwo & Mo Abudu Discuss Growth, Media and 25 Years of Impact

Events Inspired

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tiwa Savage, Nissi Ogulu & Others Honoured at 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards

Events Inspired Promotions

Get Ready for the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair brought to you by AWP Network

Inspired Living Music

Tiwa Savage Talks Power, Passion & Legacy with Forbes Africa: “I Want to Go Into My Mogul Era”

Inspired

Toke Makinwa Leads International Women’s Day Special Conversation on Rubbin’ Minds

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Media Personality Toke Makinwa joined Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds last Sunday for the International Women’s Day special. It was an insightful conversation as women discuss issues that are important to them.

The conversation explores:

  • Owning Your Femininity – Embracing womanhood unapologetically and redefining strength on personal terms.
  • Equality & Empowerment: Breaking Free from Patriarchy – Addressing societal structures and the fight for true gender equality.
  • What It Takes to Build a Career in Nigeria as a Woman – Navigating challenges in the workforce, breaking glass ceilings, and achieving success.

Here’s what their guests had to say:

“We must dismantle systemic bias, government and organizations should work to remove systemic bias and fully allow women to thrive”- Francesca Uriri, Founder, Leading Ladies Africa

“Before Miss Nigeria, I was the most beautiful girl in Taraba for 2 years… I grew up in a northern home where it is a strict setting, everything is dictated… Being Miss Nigeria, there was no support, I was called stubborn for daring not to conform”- Beauty Tukura, 43rd Miss Nigeria and Brand Influencer

“Anytime a woman’s mind is empowered, it becomes a problem… In this time and age, when is this fight going to stop”- Omotunde ‘lolo’ Adebowale, Media Personality

“We women expect everyone else to do something for us. When are we going to find our voice”- Prudence Stanley-Zebulon, Creative Director at Cheries Interior

“Self-awareness, knowing who you are, knowing what you bring to the table, will make it hard for any external factor to influence you negatively”- Lola Olukuewu, Co-founder and COO, Aivira Technologies

Toke Makinwa had this to say:

“As a woman, wanting to rent a property in Lagos, the landlord is uninterested. They feel if it’s a man there’s more financial security… In what ways can we highlight this systemic oppression that women are faced with daily?”

Watch key moments from the conversation below

#RubbinMinds #IWD2025 @rubbinmindsnow

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php