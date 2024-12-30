Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

“Everybody Loves Jenifa" Has Crossed the 1 Billion Naira Mark at the Box Office

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Grab the Popcorn & Stream These Nollywood Films Before 2024 Says Goodbye

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Uche Jombo Rings in Another Year with Love, Gratitude & a Stunning Dress

BN TV Movies & TV

Family Drama Unfolds in Episode 3 of 'A Heart on The Line' as Yomi Faces Rejection Again

Movies & TV Nollywood

"I Decided to Go For it All" - OkuSaga Adeoluwa on Pursuing Every Passion | #BNMeet the Star

BN TV Culture Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Rediscover Afro Fashion on 'Christmas in Lagos': Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Watch "Princess of Africa," James Brown & Ekwutousi Philo in New Comedy Series "Hotel Palava" Season 1

BN TV Movies & TV

Cynthia Erivo Talks 'My Film Firsts' on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

BN TV Movies & TV

"Your Eyes Are Unfair!" Kelly Clarkson's Hilarious Reaction to Aaron Pierre in "Mufasa: The Lion King" Interview

Movies & TV Promotions

Celebrate the Holidays with Tope Olowoniyan’s Magical New Show!

Movies & TV

“Everybody Loves Jenifa” Has Crossed the 1 Billion Naira Mark at the Box Office

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Funke Akindele’s new film “Everybody Loves Jenifa has made history as the fastest Nollywood movie to hit the one billion mark in 19 days, confirming Funke Akindele as Nigeria’s highest-grossing producer and director.

FilmOne Entertainment announced the achievement on Instagram, calling it a massive win for Nollywood. This follows the success of Funke’s “A Tribe Called Judah,” which also grossed over N1 billion last year, making her the first filmmaker in Nollywood to have two films reach this milestone within a year.

Directed by Funke Akindele, Everybody Loves Jenifa has a star-studded cast, including Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, Jackie Appiah, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), Folarin Falana (Falz), and many others, with Funke playing Jenifa.

Reacting to the incredible feat, Funke Akindele shared on Instagram:

GOD DID!!! Thank you Jenifans for supporting Everybody Loves Jenifa! We couldn’t have gotten here without you.

We’re excited for what’s to come with this massive win. Keep watching in all cinemas nationwide!

Here’s to more!

Did you miss our behind-the-scenes stories from the cast. Check them out here, here, and here. And if you’re curious about the stunning looks from the premiere, click here to catch up on all the glitz and glam.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php