“Everybody Loves Jenifa” Has Crossed the 1 Billion Naira Mark at the Box Office

Funke Akindele’s new film “Everybody Loves Jenifa“ has made history as the fastest Nollywood movie to hit the one billion mark in 19 days, confirming Funke Akindele as Nigeria’s highest-grossing producer and director.

FilmOne Entertainment announced the achievement on Instagram, calling it a massive win for Nollywood. This follows the success of Funke’s “A Tribe Called Judah,” which also grossed over N 1 billion last year, making her the first filmmaker in Nollywood to have two films reach this milestone within a year.

Directed by Funke Akindele, Everybody Loves Jenifa has a star-studded cast, including Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, Jackie Appiah, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), Folarin Falana (Falz), and many others, with Funke playing Jenifa.

Reacting to the incredible feat, Funke Akindele shared on Instagram:

GOD DID!!! Thank you Jenifans for supporting Everybody Loves Jenifa! We couldn’t have gotten here without you. We’re excited for what’s to come with this massive win. Keep watching in all cinemas nationwide! Here’s to more!

