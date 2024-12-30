Grab the Popcorn & Stream These Nollywood Films Before 2024 Says Goodbye

2024 has been an exciting year for Nollywood. Filmmakers have brought us stories that made us laugh, cry, and cheer, with our favourite actors and fresh faces lighting up the screen.

As the year winds down and we prepare to step into 2025, there’s still time to squeeze in some movie magic. What’s your favourite movie genre? Festive rom-coms, epic tales, or gripping biopics? There’s a movie for you to close out the year.

The best part is that you don’t even need to leave your house. These movies are streaming on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. All you need is your remote, a comfy spot on the couch, and maybe some snacks—or even a takeaway meal to keep you company.

Here are six movies we think you should watch before the clock strikes midnight and 2025 begins:

Christmas in Lagos

Get into the festive spirit with “Christmas in Lagos,” a film brimming with love, self-discovery, and the complexities of relationships.

The story follows Fiyin (Teniola Aladese), who’s recovering from heartbreak and realising her best friend, Elo (Shalom Obiago), might be her soulmate. But things take a twist when Elo returns from New York to propose to his secret girlfriend, Yagazie (Angel Anosike).

Meanwhile, Gbemi (Shaffy Bello), a 59-year-old caught between her long-term boyfriend (Wale Ojo) and high school sweetheart (Richard Mofe-Damijo), wrestles with love and loyalty. And then there’s Ivie (Rayxia Ojo), who dreams of a perfect “Detty December” in Lagos but finds herself falling for Ajani (Ladipoe).

Streaming on Prime Video

Seven Doors

Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, “Seven Doors,” is a gripping tale set in 18th and 19th-century Nigeria.

This limited Netflix series weaves love, power, and tradition into a compelling narrative. Femi Adebayo stars as a Yoruba king, Adedunjoye, while Chioma Akpotha plays his Igbo queen. Their union, a symbol of harmony, soon becomes a battleground when Adedunjoyee was asked to become the King of Ilara Kingdom as the Kingship has gotten to his family lineage.

Streaming on Netflix

A Night in 2005

What begins as a fun night at a prom after-party turns into Ife’s worst nightmare. Haunted by a dark secret from that fateful night, she must confront powerful forces to find justice and peace.

This emotional and suspenseful film features a stellar cast, including Ini-Dima Okojie, Teniola Aladese, Efa Iwara, and Ireti Doyle.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Lisabi; The Uprising

Step into history with “Lisabi: The Uprising,” a powerful biopic about Lisabi, the Egba hero who led his people to freedom from the Alaafin of Oyo’s oppressive rule.

Starring Femi Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, this film brings the legend to life with breathtaking performances.

Don’t miss the follow-up, “Lisabi: A Legend is Born,” premiering in January 2025.

Available now on Netflix.

House of Ga’a

House of Ga’a tells the dramatic tale of Bashorun Ga’a, a ruthless kingmaker who ruled with deceit and voodoo, only to meet his downfall at the hands of his own blood.

With a star-studded cast including Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, ToyinAbraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, this is a thrilling dive into history and power struggles.

Streaming now on Netflix.

Best Bet