Teniola Aladese’s Show-Stopping Look at the “Christmas in Lagos” Premiere Still Has Us in Fashion Bliss!

Avatar photo

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Three days ago, we brought you all the fabulous looks from the premiere of “Christmas in Lagos,” Jadesola Osiberu’s holiday movie that’s already on everyone’s December watchlist. From bold statements to elegant silhouettes, the stars embodied the ‘Lagos High Fashion’ theme in so many stylish ways.

But let’s pause for a moment—just a brief pause—and focus on one look that really had our attention: Teniola Aladese. The film’s leading lady showed out, turning the red carpet into her runway with a look that perfectly balanced tradition and contemporary style.

She rocked a custom Emmy Kasbit ensemble that features a tailored Ladun Akwete coat with a waistline cut out detail, matching akwete culottes and silk ombre shirt off the spring 24 collection. The entire outfit was a seamless combination of bold structure with effortless elegance, and we can’t stop thinking about it.

The accessories were equally on point, with colourful strappy heels that added just the right pop. Her sleek bun, with soft strands framing her face, gave the whole look a relaxed yet polished vibe.

Take a look at her look below and tell us—did she bring the fashion heat or what?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola)

