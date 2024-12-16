4 Premieres, 1 Fabulous Nollywood Week: See the Top Looks on This BN Style Roundup

Nollywood was abuzz with excitement last week as four (4) major film premieres captivated audiences.

From Funke Akindele‘s Everybody Loves Jenifa to Mercy Aigbe‘s Thin Line, Femi Adebayo‘s Seven Doors, and Jade Osiberu‘s Christmas in Lagos, stars brought their fashion A-game, showcasing a dazzling array of styles and beauty looks that have left fans and fashion enthusiasts dissecting and celebrating these sartorial triumphs.

Join BellaNaija Style for a roundup of the stunning ensembles, meticulously crafted makeup, and transformative hairstyles from the top looks that graced the red carpets, offering a glimpse into the glamour and artistry that has come to define the Nigerian entertainment industry.

1. Everybody Loves Jenifa

First on the list is Funke Akindele’s SOMO dress, with golden and green embellishments; it was a modern couture masterpiece. Diamond jewellery added subtle elegance, while sleek hair, glowing makeup, and expert styling completed the breathtaking look, resulting in a fab red carpet moment!

Coincidentally, the same designer dressed Nollywood star, Omowunmi Dada in a similar mini dress, see below:

Two other show-stopping looks at the event were phenomenal Actress Ini Dima Okojie and host, Ariyike Dimples. Ini’s pink satin dress with black embellishments gave us a timeless allure, while Ariyike’s silver structured dress was full of poise.

Likewise, men at the premiere showed up and showed out. Another twin style moment that caught our eye was the striking similarities between Falz and Akin Faminu‘s monochrome suits featuring silver embellishments.

Also, check out Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kie Kie) and Bisola Aiyeola‘s shimmering golden looks below:

2. Thin Line

With this premiere’s dress code being “risqué and racy“, Uche Montana did not come to play. The stylista wore a sultry Weiz Dhurm Franklyn piece that was sure to turn heads and steal second glances.

Mimi Yina brought a textural twist to the premiere in her satin jacket and sheer cyan innerwear bringing a reimagined corporate risqué vibe to the event.

Mercy Aigbe, the woman of the moment, came exceptionally clad in a sin city theme. The star actress and producer showed up in a star-studded dress and captured hearts with her edgy yet sublime glam.

The lead actor, Uzor Arukwe turned up in a dashing bespoke velvet suit. The royal blue and black hues were classy, a sharp contrast to the risqué theme but potent.

3. Seven Doors

One of the things that stood out at this premiere was the matching looks of the lead actors, Femi Adebayo and Chioma Akpotha. Playing the king and queen, they arrived dressed in traditional Aso Oke attires paired with exquisite gold jewellery.

4. Christmas in Lagos

The premiere of Jade Osiberu‘s Christmas in Lagos embraced the theme “Lagos High Fashion“, setting the stage for a glamorous evening. Attendees rose to the occasion, showcasing bold, stylish, and innovative looks that reflected the vibrancy of the city. Let’s get into our favourite looks

Starting off with Richard Mofe Damijo and Enioluwa Adeoluwa‘s embracing cultural heritage in SS25 Ugo Monye pieces. Despite being decades apart, these two’s looks showcased a rich vibrant expression of cultural heritage.

Other outstanding looks include the ever-gorgeous Idia Aisien, Teniola Aladese, Chimezie Imo, and Shaffy Bello who all nailed the theme. See below:

Which of these looks is your favourite?

